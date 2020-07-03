Winpak Announces Voting Results
WINNIPEG, MB, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX:WPK.TO - News) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 21, 2020, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on June 26, 2020. A total of 94.75 percent of outstanding shares were voted.
Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are set out in the following table:
Nominee
Votes For
Percentage of Votes For
Antti I. Aarnio-Wihuri
47,677,754
77.58%
Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri
47,662,654
77.55%
Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri
48,305,389
78.60%
Bruce J. Berry
45,980,268
74.81%
Kenneth P. Kuchma
43,698,134
71.10%
Dayna Spiring
61,458,538
100.00%
Ilkka T. Suominen
44,964,345
73.16%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and health-care applications.
