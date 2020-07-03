Winpak Announces Voting Results

WINNIPEG, MB, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX:WPK.TO - News) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 21, 2020, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on June 26, 2020. A total of 94.75 percent of outstanding shares were voted.

Winpak Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Winpak Ltd.)

Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote are set out in the following table:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nominee Votes For Percentage of Votes For Antti I. Aarnio-Wihuri 47,677,754 77.58% Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri 47,662,654 77.55% Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri 48,305,389 78.60% Bruce J. Berry 45,980,268 74.81% Kenneth P. Kuchma 43,698,134 71.10% Dayna Spiring 61,458,538 100.00% Ilkka T. Suominen 44,964,345 73.16%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and health-care applications.

SOURCE Winpak Ltd.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2020/03/c5361.html