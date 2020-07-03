Winpak Announces Voting Results

WINNIPEG, MB, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Winpak Ltd. (TSX:WPK.TO - News) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 21, 2020, were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on June 26, 2020.  A total of 94.75 percent of outstanding shares were voted.

Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting.  The results of the vote are set out in the following table:

Nominee

Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Antti I. Aarnio-Wihuri

47,677,754

77.58%

Martti H. Aarnio-Wihuri

47,662,654

77.55%

Rakel J. Aarnio-Wihuri

48,305,389

78.60%

Bruce J. Berry

45,980,268

74.81%

Kenneth P. Kuchma

43,698,134

71.10%

Dayna Spiring

61,458,538

100.00%

Ilkka T. Suominen

44,964,345

73.16%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines.  The Company's products are used primarily for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and health-care applications.

