Winona Ryder Goes Grunge in Marc Jacobs' Campaign Launching Chic New Shoulder Bag

Winona Ryder is going grunge for Marc Jacobs' latest campaign.

The Stranger Things actress, 50, donned a chic black dress with a low-cut neckline for one of the looks as part of the designer brand's latest photoshoot. A pair of tan platform boots completed the ensemble, and Ryder served sultry glam with a heavy dark eyeliner that matched her nail polish.

The campaign serves as the official launch of Marc Jacobs' new purse, the J Marc shoulder bag, which is available Wednesday and comes in a variety of colors –– including blue, magenta, orange, and green as well as black and white, and tan. Ryder wore the bag as a clutch, a crossbody purse, and a shoulder bag in each of the photos.

"My Winona ❤️," designer Marc Jacobs commented on an Instagram video of Ryder's photoshoot.

Emma Wyman is credited as the stylist for the look for the campaign, which comes nearly 20 years after Ryder's first collaboration with the fashion brand. She previously served as the face of the label's Spring 2003 campaign. Ryder also became an ambassador for Jacobs' beauty brand in 2015.

In a separate photo, the Beetlejuice actress covered up wearing a black leather coat with a tan fur trim. She let her bangs cover her face as she accessorized with gold jewelry pieces and a printed tan purse.

She went with a lighter fashion for a third outfit, wearing a slinky, light blue dress with black lace trim. She accessorized with a pair of black platform strappy heels.

The campaign launch follows the season 4 premiere of Stranger Things, which debuted on May 27. Ryder portrays Joyce Byers, the mom of both Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Will (Noah Schnapp), in the series.

She previously opened up about playing characters her age in 2016, telling Time ahead of the premiere of Stranger Things that she found it to be "liberating."

"I know there's a lot of conversations right now about ageism, and I know a lot of actresses who have a tough time, and I've gotten offered those mom parts," she told Time in 2016. "But you can make something of it. For me, I'm finally getting to play my own age, and it's liberating. I would not want to go back to playing the ingénue."