Winnipeg's Red River College Polytech to hold fourth annual Truth and Reconciliation Week

·3 min read

One of this province’s largest educational institutions will spend this week focused on the issue of reconciliation with Indigenous people, and on the often grim history and legacy of residential schools.

In a media release, Red River College Polytech (RRC Polytech) said that Monday to Thursday of this week will be recognized as the fourth annual Truth and Reconciliation (TRC) Week at the college.

The college said they hope that staff, students and all Manitobans take this week as “a time to learn, reflect and spark conversations that will contribute to understanding, healing and creating stronger relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.”

“Employees and students will be immersed in Indigenous teachings, storytelling and experiences to evolve their understanding of history and current issues impacting Indigenous people, reconciliation efforts, and society as a whole,” RRC Polytech said in their media release.

TRC Week will be, according to RRC Polytech, a blend of in-person, virtual and self-guided events and experiences offered by departments from across the college, and will focus on topics including residential schools, missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, Orange Shirt Day, and Every Child Matters.

“Truth and Reconciliation Week at RRC Polytech has grown to become a cross-departmental collaboration to offer a wide variety of events for staff and students.” RRC Polytech director of truth and reconciliation and community engagement Carla Kematch said.

“With this being our fourth year, we can build upon the foundational knowledge we have developed, and really dive deeper into topics staff and faculty require to move forward in their work.”

Kematch added that the college will host a public Indigenous research methodologies session with Dr. Shawn Wilson, the author of Research is Ceremony: Indigenous Research Methods, with that taking place on Monday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“As a polytechnic, there’s a huge opportunity to integrate Indigenous teachings and knowledge, to create learning opportunities from influential scholars in this space,” Kematch said.

On Monday, RRC Polytech will also be signing Colleges and Institutes Canada’s (CICan) national Indigenous Education Protocol, a signatory that provides a framework for colleges in Canada to “improve their practices, and better serve Indigenous peoples.”

“RRC Polytech is furthering its commitment to reconciling a broken trust in our education system and advancing Indigenous achievement through addressing barriers, embracing new ways of learning, and knowing, and working together to create meaningful change,” RRC Polytech Vice President of Indigenous strategy, research and business development Jamie Wilson said.

“To truly embed Truth and Reconciliation and create transformational change, we need to do the work as Individuals and as a collective. TRC Week brings many opportunities to both learn and apply the learning, helping to build critical pathways between RRC Polytech, Indigenous students, and Indigenous communities and businesses.

“RRC Polytech is committed to continuing the journey of Truth and Reconciliation as individuals, and collectively as a College community.”

A full list of RRC Polytech’s Truth and Reconciliation Week events can be found by visiting rrc.ca/indigenous/news.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun

Latest Stories

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Maple Leafs top Senators 4-1 to open split-squad pre-season doubleheader

    TORONTO — Justin Holl had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs scored on three straight shots in a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in the opener of a split-squad doubleheader to kick off the NHL's pre-season schedule. Alex Steeves, with two goals, and Denis Malgin provided the rest of the offence for Toronto. Mark Giordano added three assists. Erik Kallgren stopped seven shots over 40 minutes of work for the Leafs before making way for Dylan Ferguson in the third peri

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Maple Leafs revamped goaltending key in all or nothing season

    The success of Toronto's goaltending tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov, both recruited in the offseason, will go a long way to determining success for the Maple Leafs in the playoffs.&nbsp;