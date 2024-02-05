Winnipeg takes losing streak into game against Pittsburgh

Winnipeg Jets (30-12-5, third in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (22-17-7, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets, on a three-game losing streak, play the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh has gone 12-8-3 at home and 22-17-7 overall. The Penguins have a 20-3-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Winnipeg has a 30-12-5 record overall and a 14-5-3 record in road games. The Jets are 11-4-0 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 27 goals and 23 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has seven goals and 27 assists for the Jets. Cole Perfetti has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Reilly Smith: out (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (knee).

Jets: Mark Scheifele: out (lower-body), David Gustafsson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

