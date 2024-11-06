Winnipeg takes on Colorado after Niederreiter's 2-goal performance

Colorado Avalanche (6-7, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (12-1, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche after Nino Niederreiter's two-goal game against the Utah Hockey Club in the Jets' 3-0 win.

Winnipeg has a 4-0-0 record in Central Division games and a 12-1 record overall. The Jets have a 6-1-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Colorado has a 6-7 record overall and a 1-2-0 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche are seventh in NHL play with 46 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has nine goals and 10 assists for the Jets. Cole Perfetti has scored goals over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and 19 assists for the Avalanche. Nikita Prishchepov has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 9-1-0, averaging 5.2 goals, 8.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press