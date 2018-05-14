Winnipeg junior football president resigns over racially insensitive post about P.K. Subban

Todd Wilson, the president of the Winnipeg Rifles, a team that plays in the Canadian Junior Football League, has resigned following a racially insensitive post about Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban.

According to CTV Winnipeg, Wilson published the post on his Facebook page Saturday night. The Winnipeg Jets had just defeated the Predators in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series two days prior on Thursday, in a Game 7. On Saturday evening, the Jets opened the Western Conference finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, whose backup goaltender is Malcolm Subban, P.K.'s younger brother.

GOLDEN STANDARD

How Vegas became the most successful expansion team in sports history



Wilson, who is also the deputy commissioner of the CJFL, posted a picture of a Bell MTS Place arena worker selling beer, with the caption, "Two nights ago he was in game 7. Tonight PK Suban [sic] is selling me beer."

The post, which can be seen below, has since been taken down. Wilson resigned from his position Sunday.

ICYMI: Saturday the President of a CJFL Football team, the Winnipeg Rifles, and deputy commissioner of the league, decided it was okay to post this racially motivated post online about PK Subban.



He has since resigned. pic.twitter.com/bWssERbll1



— p - The7thPredator (@The7thPred) May 14, 2018

Late Sunday night, the CJFL released a statement on its website from commissioner Jim Pankovich, which also included a comment from Wilson, but made no reference to a resignation.

On May 12, the Canadian Junior Football League’s Deputy Commissioner made an insensitive Facebook post while at a hockey game. His comments offended several individuals and groups, and are not consistent with the values of the CJFL to provide opportunities for all individuals 18-22 years of age. The CJFL does not support or stand by the comments and we want to offer our apologies to anyone who was hurt by the immature behaviour. Jim Pankovich

CJFL Commissioner



"Last night I added a post while at a hockey game. It appears that some people interpreted the post as something other than it was intended. Following the game, I immediately removed the post. For anyone that felt offended, it was certainly not intended that way, but rather a poor attempt at humour. I sincerely apologize for the post and please understand that my comments do not represent any of the organizations that I volunteer with."





Todd Wilson

Story Continues

Prior to the release of that statement, the Rifles posted one of their own on their official Facebook page, saying Wilson's remarks "offended several individuals and groups, and they do not fall in line with what we as an organization are all about: complete inclusiveness."

Three hours after that was posted, the Rifles updated the situation, saying Wilson had resigned.

On the team'swebsite, a full statement can be found, explaining that vice president Dal Driedger would immediately step into the vacant president role.

The change in board leadership is a result of an offensive and totally unacceptable social media posting made by Wilson while attending a hockey game on Saturday night. The Club’s Vice President, Dale Driedger, has now stepped into the presidency. His commitment to minor football as a player, coach and volunteer has been constant throughout his life including serving on the board of the Rifles since 2015. “The culture of the amateur football community in Winnipeg is all about diversity,” said Driedger, “which is why the offensive posting is so out of step with the Rifles and what we’ve always worked so hard to instill in young athletes. Ours is and will always be a welcoming environment for any young person wanting to become involved in minor football.”

It's not the only recent incident involving racially charged behavior surrounding a junior sports program and hockey in Canada. A week ago, Detroit Red Wings prospect Givani Smith needed a police escort to accompany him to his Kitchener Rangers playoff game.

Smith helped set up the overtime, game-winning goal for the Rangers in Game 6 of their Western Conference final against the Sault St. Marie Greyhounds, and then flipped off the Greyhounds bench. Smith was suspended two games, but then continued to receive threats, according to Kitchener general manager Mike McKenzie, prompting the police escort for the team from the airport, to the team hotel, and then to the arena.

Earlier this season, the Chicago Blackhawks banned fans who yelled racially insensitive remarks at the Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly while he was in the penalty box at United Center.

This also isn't the first time Subban himself has been the target of racially insensitive social media posts. In 2014, the then Montreal Canadiens defenseman scored a double-overtime game winner against the rival Boston Bruins in the playoffs, and afterwards was harassed on Twitter in racially charged posts. (Similarly, it was pointed out at the time that Bruins team contained a black player, Jarome Iginla, much like the Winnipeg Jets currently have a black player on its roster, Dustin Byfuglien.)

True North Entertainment, the company that owns and operates MTS Place, released a statement condemning the action and saying the situation is being investigated.

True North issues statement on Saturday night’s racially insensitive Facebook post involving one of its employees. https://t.co/h8Jd6u0oL3 pic.twitter.com/zWCmOg5nlH — Scott Billeck (@ScottBilleck) May 14, 2018

Game 2 between the Jets and Golden Knights is Monday night in Winnipeg.