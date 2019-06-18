Winnipeg Jets trade Jacob Trouba to New York Rangers

Jacob Trouba stands on the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

After Erik Karlsson signed an eight-year deal with the San Jose Sharks, the trade market for RFA defencemen appears to be open for business.

Jacob Trouba and the Jets were destined to part ways this summer, as the 25-year-old D-man is a restricted free agent who had basically priced himself out of the Winnipeg Jets’ plans. The New York Rangers have long been rumoured to be the front-runners to land the big blueliner and the teams made it official on Monday.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired defenseman Jacob Trouba from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Neal Pionk and the 20th overall pick in the 2019 #NHLDraft (originally from WPG). pic.twitter.com/rZTXYv4YG1 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 17, 2019

The Jets sent Trouba’s restricted free-agent rights to the Rangers in exchange for the RFA rights to prospect Neal Pionk and the 20th pick in the upcoming NHL Draft.

With the trade, Winnipeg recoups the first-round draft pick it had sent to New York at the 2019 trade deadline in a package for Kevin Hayes, who the Jets shipped off to Philadelphia just two weeks ago.

The NHL Draft, which is set for this weekend in Vancouver, just got a little bit more exciting for Jets fans.

