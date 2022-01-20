Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov.

The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice.

Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday.

The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before taking on the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins this weekend.

Winnipeg sat fifth in the Central Division with a 17-12-6 record heading into the game in Music City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press