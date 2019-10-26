Jets' Appleton breaks foot playing football, out week-to-week

Prior to the Heritage Classic, the Jets forward had a little too much fun on the field.(Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire)

Just one day before the Heritage Classic between the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames, the former is going in without one of their forwards.

Mason Appleton suffered a broken foot while playing some casual football on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ field, Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirmed to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Maurice confirms Mason Appleton broke a bone in his foot playing football on the field at Mosaic Stadium prior to today’s practice. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 26, 2019

The 23-year-old forward will reportedly be out for at least a month. He was seen on crutches and wearing a walking boot Friday.

Averaging just over 10 minutes of ice-time through nine games, Appleton has not scored a point yet this season and might have to wait until the calendar flips to 2020 to get one. In the 2018-19 season, the forward had three goals and 10 points in 36 games.

The Jets have a 5-6-0 record and will face the Flames on the very field where Appleton suffered his injury in the Heritage Classic Saturday at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

