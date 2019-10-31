Winnipeg Jets' Mark Letestu shut down for six months after myocarditis diagnosis

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice announced Thursday that forward Mark Letestu will be shut down for six months after he was diagnosed with a heart condition known as myocarditis.

The 34-year-old's long-term health is reportedly not in question as Letestu is expected to make a full recovery, but he will be limited to only "very light activity" during that time period.

Myocarditis is described as "a disease that causes inflammation of the heart muscle," by the Myocarditis Foundation, which was established in 2005 to raise awareness for the disease. The inflammation "enlarges and weakens" the heart, thereby forcing it to work harder to circulate blood and oxygen throughout the body.

Letestu, from Elk Point, Alta., signed with Winnipeg as a free agent in July after spending the first decade of his career with the Penguins, Blue Jackets and Oilers. He has appeared in seven games this season.



