Winnipeg Jets lose two more key defencemen

PITTSBURGH — The Winnipeg Jets' short-handed defence has received more bad news.

Jets coach Paul Maurice said Josh Morrissey would miss a second straight game on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins because of an undisclosed injury suffered Sunday in a pre-game warmup.

The team also announced Tuesday that defenceman Dmitry Kulikov has been granted a personal leave.

Defenceman Dustin Byfuglien has been on a personal leave since training camp.

To help fill the holes, the Jets recalled blue-liners Sami Niku and Nelson Nogier from AHL Manitoba.

The Jets (1-2) also announced forward Bryan Little (concussion) has been placed on injured reserve.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.

The Canadian Press