Winnipeg Jets get weird in wild win over Anaheim Ducks

NHL fans have had the word ‘parity’ shoved down their throats for years — and for good reason. The fact that the best hockey league in the world has such an even playing field is what makes the season so exciting.

When people say that any team can beat any team on any given night, they mean it.

As a result, seeing a 6-0 score is not something that we’re accustomed to. So, imagine watching the Winnipeg Jets build that very advantage after only twenty minutes against the visiting Anaheim Ducks at Bell MTS Centre on Saturday night.

Yeah, it was a strange one in the heart of Manitoba.

The Winnipeg Jets did plenty of hugging against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

A combination of the Jets flying right off the hop and the Ducks swimming in circles made for a short night if your name is John Gibson. Anaheim’s goaltender, who earned a spot at this season’s All-Star Game for basically being the lone reason the Ducks are still in playoff contention, did not have a great time between the pipes.

By the time he was pulled with 3:19 remaining in the opening period in favour of Chad Johnson, he had surrendered six goals on 14 shots. Thankfully, getting absolutely rinsed isn’t really anything new for the 25-year-old netminder.

He was the poor soul wearing the pads when the Central Division scored seven goals in the first 10 minutes of its contest against the Pacific Division during All-Star weekend in San Jose.

This time around, though, it wasn’t the best that the NHL had to offer lighting him up. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

The Jets’ top offensive threats, men with names such as Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, didn’t score a single goal in the first twenty minutes of the game. Actually, they didn’t score at all during this one. Instead, it was guys such as Andrew Copp, Jack Roslovic (twice) and Brendan Lemieux that were finding the back of the net for Winnipeg.

If you expected those guys to fill the net before this contest, you’d be what many would call a liar.

Roslovic went on to finish the hat trick late in the second period as the Jets cruised to the 9-3 victory.





In the process, the squad made a little bit of history as they set a franchise record for most goals scored in a home game, according to the Winnipeg Jets PR official Twitter account. On top of that, those six goals in the opening frame were a franchise record for tallies in a single period.

With all of that good news, panic should be settling in for Jets fans, though. Why? Scheifele only has one goal in his last six games! Winnipeg’s top line is falling apart and this offensive outburst by Scheifele’s teammates is just distracting everyone from that.

