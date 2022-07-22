Winnipeg Jets, forward Jeff Malott agree to terms on two-year, two-way contract

1 min read
WINNIPEG — Forward Jeff Malott agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way deal with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

The contract carries an annual average salary of US$762,500.

Malott made his NHL debut with the team on March 20 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

He also played 62 games last season for the Manitoba Moose, the Jets' AHL affiliate team.

The 25-year-old Burlington, Ont., native led the Moose with 23 goals, and finished second on the team with 41 points.

Prior to the 2020-2021 season, Malott spent two years in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, playing for the Brooks Bandits, before competing at Cornell University.


This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press

