Winnipeg Jets fans adopt bomb-sniffing dogs as furry ambassadors at Bell MTS Place

Winnipeg Jets fans have fallen hard for two highly trained bomb sniffing dogs and have adopted them as the furry new ambassadors of True North Sports and Entertainment, which owns and operates both the Jets and Bell MTS Place, their home arena.

Daisy, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, and her eight-year-old brother, Dante, have been appearing at Jets home games at Bell MTS Place since the start of the 2017-18 hockey season, as part of an enhanced security initiative at the arena.

"In light of recent events that we've seen with security events, like in Edmonton and Las Vegas, I think this is just an important initiative that we have security dogs in place," said Rob Wozny, vice-president of communications and community engagement at True North Sports and Entertainment.

The dogs are highly trained explosive-odour detectors. This year, the NHL mandated all venues hosting hockey games include bomb-sniffing dogs as part of their security measures. It's something True North said it was already looking at doing.

"We had been working with security dogs for probably the last 10 years on an event-by-event basis but this year we made the commitment because we invest in security protocols," said Wozny. "It was time to bring a security-dog team into Bell MTS Place and for True North."

The dogs belong to David Bessason, a 27-year member of the Winnipeg Police Service who retired this past spring.

"True North has been very supportive of the whole program. It's awesome working for them. Great organization. I can't say enough about them," said Bessason, who worked as a canine unit handler and trainer.

Not for every dog

Hours before the start of each game, Bessason and his dogs do a thorough search of the downtown hockey arena to make sure there are no suspicious packages.