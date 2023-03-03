Winnipeg Jets acquire centre Vladislav Namestnikov from San Jose Sharks

·1 min read

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets acquired Vladislav Namestnikov from the San Jose Sharks for a draft pick on Friday.

The 30-year-old centre had six goals and 15 points in 57 games with Tampa Bay this season before the Lightning dealt him to San Jose on Wednesday.

Namestnikov has registered 113 goals and 251 points in 610 career games with the New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars and Lightning.

The Russian forward and pending unrestricted free agent has added six goals and five assists in 48 playoff appearances.

Selected with the 27th pick at the 2011 draft by Tampa Bay, Namestnikov joins a Winnipeg team that has dropped six of its last seven games.


This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press

