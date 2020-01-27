Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign quarterback Zach Collaros to 2-year extension

Zach Collaros will play for Winnipeg for another two years, after the Blue Bombers signed a contract extension with the Grey Cup-winning quarterback.

Collaros, 31, was acquired by the Blue Bombers from the Toronto Argonauts in a trade deadline deal in 2019. He was scheduled to be a free agent in February.

Last season, he started in four games for Winnipeg, winning all four. He was the starting quarterback for the Grey Cup game, helping the team capture the CFL title for the first time since 1990.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the four starts, Collaros finished 67-of-97 passing (69.1 per cent) for 851 yards with four touchdowns and just one interception.

He also played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts.

In 2018, Collaros guided the Roughriders to a 10-4 record as a starter, passing for 2,999 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.





Two other Winnipeg quarterbacks who played significant roles for the Blue Bombers in 2019 remain unsigned.

The Collaros signing will make it difficult for Winnipeg to bring back both Matt Nichols, who began last season as the club's starting quarterback, and Chris Streveler, the multi-dimensional threat who threw a touchdown pass, received a pass and ran for 30 yards in the Grey Cup.

Collaros is originally from Steubenville, Ohio, and played college football in Cincinnati.

He will sign autographs for fans at Investors Group Field Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. The Grey Cup will also be present for photo opportunities.

Both Collaros and Bombers general manager Kyle Walters are expected to meet with reporters Tuesday in Winnipeg.