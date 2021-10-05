Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Kenny Lawler suspended after DUI

WINNIPEG — Wide receiver Kenny Lawler has been suspended by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after he told the team he had been arrested for drunk driving.

Lawler will miss Friday's game when the Edmonton Elks visit Winnipeg.

The Blue Bombers said in a statement that Lawler was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired early Monday morning.

The team said it reported the incident to the CFL's head office and that Lawler agreed to seek help for alcohol abuse.

Lawler leads the CFL with 703 receiving yards this season and his 45 catches are second in the league.

He has four receiving touchdowns, tied for second in the CFL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press