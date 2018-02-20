Winnipeg Blue Bombers pick up Americans Tevin Homer, Corey Washington

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed defensive back Tevin Homer and receiver Corey Washington on Tuesday.

The six-foot-two, 190 pound Homer played two seasons at Florida Atlantic where he appeared in 13 games, primarily on special teams. He signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent last year but was released before the regular season.

The six-foot-four, 215 pound Washington split a four-year collegiate career between Georgia Military and Newberry. He totaled 147 receptions for 2,396 yards and 34 touchdowns thorough his career.

He spent time in multiple practice squads in the NFL after being signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

The Canadian Press