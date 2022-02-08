Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with veteran receiver Greg Ellingson

It didn't take Kyle Walters long to move on from Kenny Lawler.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers GM confirmed Tuesday morning that the club has agreed to terms with veteran American receiver Greg Ellingson on a one-year deal. The move came with Lawler poised to leave Manitoba for a reported $300,000 offer from the Edmonton Elks that would make him the league's highest-paid non-quarterback.

The six-foot-three, 197-pound Lawler had 64 catches for a CFL-high 1,014 yards and six TDs last season as Winnipeg captured a second straight Grey Cup title. The 27-year-old Lawler spent two years with the Bombers, registering 107 receptions for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns in helping the franchise record consecutive championships.

"Once we realized what was going on with the Kenny Lawler contract status and his agent was very open and honest with me throughout the process . . . we started looking at various other options," Walters told reporters during a conference call before the noon ET start of CFL free agency. "Greg brings a veteran presence, we know him and Zach (Bombers starter Zach Collaros) have a relationship and we expect him to come in and provide some stability and play that slotback position

"Good for Kenny for getting the payday. He played very well for us, that's for sure."

Ellingson, 33, had 47 catches for 687 yards and a TD in 10 games last season with the Edmonton Elks. The six-foot-three 197-pounder has appeared in 117 career CFL games with Hamilton (2013-14), Ottawa (2015-18) and Edmonton (2019, '21), registering 549 catches for 7,952 yards with 42 TDs.

Ellingson and Collaros were teammates with Hamilton in 2014. The Ticats went to the Grey Cup that year, losing 20-16 to the Calgary Stampeders.

The Ottawa Redblacks kicked off free agency Monday evening, signing veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to a two-year contract. Masoli spent eight seasons with Hamilton but became expendable once the club signed Dane Evans to a two-year extension last month.

Masoli was slated to become a free agent Tuesday but Hamilton released Masoli on Friday, allowing him to sign with Ottawa early.

Walters also confirmed veteran Canadian running back Andrew Harris, who helped anchor the Bombers' recent success, hit the open market after the two sides couldn't agree on a new deal.

"Andrew and I spoke a few days ago," Walters said. "He represents himself, which is an interesting element to all this, and we couldn't agree on a contract.

"I don't have a crystal ball, I don't know how this is going to end up. I know Andrew has done nothing but good things for this organization . . . and been part of the success over the last few years as we've built this up the way we did. It's obviously a very difficult situation."

Since Winnipeg's second Grey Cup win in December, Walters has been busy re-signing key pending free agents. The Bombers began with 41 players slated to hit the open market but now have approximately 17, including Harris, Lawler and American kicker Sergio Castillo, who joined the club late last year.

Walters said there's been little talk between the Bombers and Castillo and given the number of players who've already re-signed, he doesn't see Winnipeg being active in free agency.

""We don't have much left to spend, we'll be quiet (Tuesday)," Walters said.

Another hole Winnipeg must fill is backup quarterback. But Walters cautioned Bombers fans against expecting Chris Streveler, who was with the franchise for its '19 title before signing with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, to return to Manitoba.

"His agent has made it perfectly clear to me, 'I wouldn't hold anything aside with the hopes of Streveler coming back any time,'" Walters said. "Which works out well because we certainly don't have any money to hold aside."

Walters said he expects American defensive back Brandon Alexander to remain with the club. Alexander suffered a knee injury in Winnipeg's 33-25 overtime Grey Cup win over Hamilton and became a free agent Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press