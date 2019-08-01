Winnipeg bantamweight Brad (Superman) Katona added to UFC Vancouver card

Canadian bantamweight Brad (Superman) Katona has been added to the UFC televised card Sept. 14 in Vancouver.

The 135-pounder from Winnipeg, who trains in Dublin, will meet Hunter Azure (7-0-0), an American who won last time out on Dana White's Contender Series.

Katona (8-1-0) is coming off a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili in May. Katona, competing as a featherweight, won "The Ultimate Fighter Undefeated" reality TV show in July 2018.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The main event at Rogers Arena pits Donald (Cowboy) Cerrone, ranked fourth among UFC lightweight contenders, against No. 5 Justin Gaethje.

Brazilian welterweight Michel (Demolidor) Pereira will make his UFC debut against Russian Sergey (Honda) Khandozhko on the Vancouver card.

Italian middleweight Marvin (The Italian Dream) Vettori is replacing David Branch against American Andrew (El Dirte) Sanchez. The UFC says Branch had a health issue.

Other Canadians announced on the bill are bantamweight Cole (The Cole Train) Smith of Squamish, B.C., and light-heavyweight Misha Cirkunov of Toronto.

The Canadian Press