The A's winning the World Series would be a nightmare for sportsbooks

The A’s once had long odds to win the World Series, but now that they’re in the playoffs, sportsbooks are getting nervous about possible payouts. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

If the Oakland Athletics win the World Series, it would be a dream for long-suffering A’s fans everywhere. But it would be a nightmare for betting establishments like MGM sportsbooks. According to ESPN, it could cost them millions of dollars in payouts.

The A’s being the most surprising team in baseball is exactly why it could cost MGM sportsbooks so much money. Not only were the A’s not expected to compete, but in late June they were down 11.5 games in the American League West. When a team is doing that badly, their World Series odds get enormous. And enormous odds are very attractive, because they could lead to huge payouts.

Jay Rood, MGM vice president of race and sports, spoke to ESPN and revealed that they have “a slew of $5 and $10″ bets, all placed when the A’s World Series odds were between 100-1 and 250-1. And while ESPN only spoke to MGM sportsbooks, they’re likely not alone in fearing the A’s winning the World Series. Any establishment that takes bets on eventual World Series winners is probably cringing at the figures they’d have to pay out if the A’s won it all.

Of course, while that would be a worst-case scenario for MGM sportsbooks and similar establishments, it would be a dream for bettors. Someone who placed a $10 bet on the A’s to win the World Series when their odds were 250-1 would get a $2,500 payout. In fact, Rood told ESPN that among the bets placed on the A’s at MGM sportsbooks are two $1,000 bets, one placed when the odds were 125-1, and one when the odds were 250-1. Those would pay out $125,000 and $250,000, respectively.

The A’s World Series odds have lowered to a less sexy 6-1, but a bet placed on them now would still pay out more than a bet placed on other AL teams like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros. The A’s are still a long shot to win the World Series, but they’ve already defied the odds once this season — maybe they can do it again.

