Who is winning the US election?

Joe Biden is within touching distance of the White House after taking the lead in votes in Pennsylvania and Georgia from Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes would put him over the line of 270 required to win the election. Thousands of ballots, many sent in by mail, remain to be counted in the state, where the president’s lead has evaporated.

In Georgia, Mr Biden also reversed the incumbent’s slender advantage. Counts in both states are in their final stages, but the potential for recounts loom in a nail-bitingly close race.

Mr Trump continued spewing unfounded conspiracy theories about election fraud and illegal ballot-counting as he addressed Americans from the White House on Thursday night.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” the president claimed, falsely alleging local elections officials had accepted ballots after Election Day and were padding the stats for his Democratic opponent.

Read more: Follow live updates on the 2020 election

Meanwhile, Mr Biden said that while he and Kamala Harris remained confident of eventual victory, Americans should be patient as votes are tallied.

He said: “In America, the vote is sacred. It's how people in this nation express their will. And it is the will of the voters, not anything else, that chooses the president of the United States of America.”

On Friday, He took to Twitter late Friday to pledge further legal action, tweeting "Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!"

Mr Trump has won Texas, Florida, Ohio, West Virginia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Idaho, Iowa, and Wyoming, according to AP. He has not yet been declared the winner in Georgia, despite saying he had.

Mr Biden, the former vice president, has won New York, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Illinois, Colorado, Minnesota, California, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Hawaii, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

AP called Arizona for the Democrat after calculating that Mr Trump was too far behind with 84 per cent of votes cast, but the Trump campaign has claimed uncounted votes will swing the state in their favour. As of Friday lunchtime, Mr Biden holds his lead in the state.

Five states remain to be called: Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Mr Biden has 264 Electoral College votes so far, if he keeps Arizona, while Mr Trump has 214. All eyes are now on the key Rust Belt state of Pennsylvania, again, and Nevada and Georgia.

The so-called “blue wall” states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania have thus far swung in favour of Mr Biden, something his campaign pushed for this election cycle after Hillary Clinton lost those states in 2016.

The Trump campaign has called for a recount in both Michigan and Wisconsin, but the substantial lead Mr Biden holds in those states will likely remain.

Earlier Mr Trump secured a must-win victory in Florida, the swing state where he has his Mar-a-Lago estate. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the left-wing Democrat, tweeted her frustration at her party’s failure to engage Latino voters. “The necessary effort simply hasn’t been put in,” the New York congresswoman said.

Mr Biden’s early leads in the battlegrounds of Ohio and North Carolina melted away amid a Trump resurgence. Ohio was eventually called for Mr Trump as his lead widened, while North Carolina has not yet been called for either candidate due to the number of uncounted ballots.