Who is winning the Super Bowl? Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 NFL showpiece
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 tonight.
Tampa Bay are playing at home at Raymond James Stadium, the first time any team has played American football's biggest game in their home stadium in history.
Quarterback Tom Brady is hoping to win a seventh Super Bowl ring to extend his own personal record while also guiding the Bucs to a first Vince Lombardi trophy since 2002.
The Chiefs won their first world championship for 50 years a year ago and are hoping to become the first team to successfully defend their title since the New England Patriots in 2005.
FOLLOW LIVE: Super Bowl 2021 LIVE: Buccaneers vs Chiefs score and updates as teams face-off in historic game
The Bucs ended the regular season with an 11-5 record in the NFC South, good enough for a Wild Card spot. They then went on to defeat the Washington Football Team, the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers to earn a place here.
Kansas City stormed to an AFC best 14-2 record to earn the number one seed and home field advantage in the postseason. They then used the Arrowhead crowd to their advantage seeing off the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills to return to the biggest game of all.
Kick-off at Raymond James Stadium is at 11.30pm.
Who is winning Super Bowl LV?
The Chiefs are 3-0 up after putting up the first points of the game after two punts to start the game, with Harrison Butker nailing a 49-yard field goal.
The Bucs are now 7-3 up after Tom Brady uses a screen on a creative play-call, it sees his old trusted teammate Rob Gronkowski gather the ball for an easy eight-yard TD - Ryan Succop kicks the extra point.
The Bucs still lead, but only 7-3, a fourth-down try from Ronald Jones from the one-yard line, but the Chiefs make a stand and force a turnover on downs
A horrific hold from the Chiefs as Succop nailed a 40-yard field goal, it allowed Brady to have another go, and he finds old trusted, Gronkowski, once more for the 17-yard touchdown, Bucs up 14-3.
The Chiefs trim the Bucs lead to 14-6 after Butker slams home a 34-yard field goal, a great stand from the Bucs defence, especially Shaq Barrett, who applied the pressure on Mahomes on third and six at the Tampa Bay 14.
Brady finds Brown with 10 seconds remaining in the half for the touchdown, Succop adds the extra, it's 21-6 to the hosts.
Butker adds a quick three to cut the Bucs lead to 21-9 to begin the second half.
Leonard Fournette rushes in for a 27-yard touchdown, Bucs extend their lead to 28-9.
Succop slams home a field goal to nudge the Bucs' lead up to 31-9.