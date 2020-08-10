Winning starts for wildcards Ward and Dart on pulsating first day at UK Pro Series Classic Week

James Ward only landed in England five days ago but overcame jet lag and sleeping problems to win his first match in Weybridge

James Ward battled through the tiredness to win an epic match on the first day of the UK Pro Series Classic Week.

The wildcard entry for the inaugural event toppled Julian Cash in a thrilling tie break at St. George’s Hill Lawn Tennis Club, edging the 23-year-old out 11-9 to mark his maiden appearance in Weybridge with a win.

The world No.273 was made to fight on the indoor courts by an opponent a full decade younger than him, having lost the first set before turning the tables to send out a statement of intent to his 11 Classic Week rivals.

Ward only touched down from the United States five days ago and was thrilled to get over the line after struggling to sleep since his return to the UK.

What a match! 🙌🙌🙌@JamesWardtennis wins a Weybridge epic against Julian Cash as he gets over the line 11-9 in a tie-break 👊



A winning start from the wildcard - can he go all the way this week? — ukprotennis (@ukprotennis) August 10, 2020

“I’d just come back from the States so it was a bit of a change - it was the first time I’d played on these courts, these guys have been playing for weeks here and it’s different,” the 33-year-old said.

“I got back five days ago so it’s been a bit of a quick turnaround - I’m still struggling to sleep a bit but that could be because of the heat!

“It’s just about adjusting for the first few days, trying to find my game and getting used to the ball changes and stuff. It’s very different to what I’ve been used to.”

Ward is one of 24 leading players currently duelling it out at St. George’s Hill Lawn Tennis Club in the widely-billed Premier League of tennis, who are split into two pools of six ahead of finals weekend on August 15th and 16th.

And there’s a star-studded array of fellow British talent joining him at the salubrious sporting location, with Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage and Eden Silva in the women’s draw and Arthur Fery, Alastair Gray and Liam Broady in the men’s.

The unique format was devised by Andy Murray’s coach Jamie Delgado in conjunction with sports media agency River Media Partners, with Delgado also a member of the LTA Professional Tennis Advisory Group and managing player liaison on the ground.

View photos Dart has overcome a groin injury to return fighting fit at Weybridge More

Fellow wildcard entry Dart is back fighting fit and revelled in getting off to a flyer in her first match of the week.

Hampstead’s star of Wimbledon in 2019 - Dart reached the third round - eased past British rival Freya Christie, taking to the Surrey courts with ease after previously competing in the Battle of the Brits in Roehampton.

The 24-year-old was struggling with a groin injury during lockdown but reckons those troubles are behind her as she eyes up a tilt at the maiden Pro Series trophy.

“I was struggling a lot with my groin so we were just trying to steadily build up - I did play lots of matches at Battle of the Brits but they were mostly doubles,” she said.

“I’m getting my fitness back, and it’s just match tightness - when you play a lot of matches you feel very confident going forward.

“For me, it’s just about being able to get through this week, feeling good about my body and try and improve for these matches as they come.”

🥁 Introducing the UK Pro Classic trophy! 🏆



🍍 Shaped like a pineapple, the trophy traces its roots back to the Victorian era, where the fruit represented a gift of the most prestigious esteem, honour and high regard.



⚡️Who’s going to lift this on Sunday? pic.twitter.com/uFIkEUfKbw — ukprotennis (@ukprotennis) August 10, 2020

Siblings Liam and Naomi Broady also got their Classic Weeks off to a positive start with wins over Mark Whitehouse and Sonay Kartal, while Emma Raducanu eased past the youthful Nadia Lawson.

Ryan Peniston beat Henry Patten 6-4 6-3 to seize bragging rights against the fellow Essex player, while there was also a tie-break triumph for Anton Matusevich as he held his nerve to beat the experienced Dan Cox.

Story continues