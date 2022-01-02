Here are the winning Powerball numbers for New Year’s Day as jackpot tops $500 million

Check those tickets: the winning Powerball numbers were drawn on New Year’s Day, with a $500 million jackpot up for grabs.

The estimated $518.7 million jackpot would be worth roughly $360 million in cash if taken in a lump sum, according to California Lottery officials.

The winning numbers, drawn at 8 p.m. Saturday, are 6, 12, 39, 48, 50. The Powerball number was 7.

A $500 million jackpot is nothing to sneeze at, but the record-high Powerball jackpot was a whopping $1.586 billion, drawn in 2016 and split between three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. But if the jackpot continues to rise without a grand-prize winner, it could soon reach record-high levels.

The 10th-highest Powerball jackpot ever was $559.7 million, won in January 2018 in New Hampshire. The last Powerball jackpot won in California was drawn on Oct. 4, reaching $669.8 million — the fifth-highest Powerball jackpot ever.

Powerball is played in 45 states across the country — including California — plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.. Tickets sell for $2, and you have about a one in 292.2 million chance of matching all five winning numbers plus the Powerball number, which you’ll need if you want to collect the full jackpot.

There’s a 1-in-39 chance that any purchased ticket will win some sort of prize, though. At the last drawing on Wednesday, 101,545 Californians won $4 by matching just the Powerball number. Seven Californians won a $12,201 prize by matching four numbers and the Powerball number.

Drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, so you can try again for a bigger pot next week if nobody claims the jackpot this week.

If you did win a prize this week, you can take your ticket to a lottery ticket retailer to get cash if you won less than $600, according to the California Lottery. If you win more than $600, download a claim form, fill it out and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to the California Lottery offices at 730 North 10th Street in Sacramento.

A winner of any prize has 180 days from the draw date to collect it. But if you win the jackpot, you have a full year to claim the prize, according to state lottery officials.