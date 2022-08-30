Ontario man wins $70K after finding lottery ticket in his cupholder

The latest Ontario lottery winner is lucky to have found good fortune — in his car’s cupholder.

Chris Leggatt, from Schomberg, Ont., says he’s been regularly playing the lottery for two decades, but to not much luck.

It wasn’t until recently that he won a big prize — $70,828.60 — when he happened a Lotto Max ticket in his cupholder.

Upon discovering the ticket, he immediately pulled out his OLG app, scanned it and learned he’d won the second prize.

“My colleague heard the Big Winner sound and said, ‘Are we rich?’ I showed him the screen and said, ‘I don’t know about you, but I am’,” the automotive worker recalled.

He’d originally bought the winning ticket at Petro Canada on Holland St. in Bradford, Ont.

When Leggatt showed up to work the following day after learning of his win, he shared the news with his manager and treated his colleagues to coffee to celebrate.

While picking up his cheque from at Toronto’s OLG Prize Centre, Leggatt admitted that it’s been a rollercoaster.

“I felt disbelief at first but it feels official now that I’m receiving the cheque,” the 46-year-old said.

As for how he’ll spend his winnings, Leggatt says he plans to do some work around the house and head out on a luxury beach getaway this winter.

Lotto Max’s next jackpot is for $40 million, set to draw on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Tools to stop gambling

If you're looking to take a break from gambling, self-exclusion programs can be effective tools. See here for resources that are available across Canada.

