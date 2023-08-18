Winning lottery ticket worth $17 million sold in Dallas has not yet been claimed

A winning lottery ticket worth $17 million was sold in Dallas, but has yet to be claimed, the Texas Lottery Commission announced in a news release Thursday.

The jackpot-winning ticket from the Aug. 16 Lotto Texas drawing was purchased at a 7-Eleven located at 7650 Campbell Road in Dallas.

The winning ticket with the player’s chosen numbers matched all six of the numbers drawn, which were 10, 14, 17, 31, 38, and 48.

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $9,784,117.86 before taxes, according to the release. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 49,789 Lotto Texas tickets won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $11,040 in the same drawing.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Saturday, Aug. 19, currently stands at $5 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking any six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Players can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

More information about playing Lotto Texas and the Extra! add-on feature, visit texaslottery.com.

The Texas Lottery provides other games for players including Powerball, Mega Millions, All or Nothing, Texas Two Step, Pick 3, Daily 4, Cash Five, and scratch ticket games.