Winning lottery ticket was in SC man’s truck for days. Then he flipped down the visor

A winning lottery ticket sat in a man’s truck for days — then he stumbled upon a big surprise.

The South Carolina man was flipping down his visor when he rediscovered his forgotten scratch-off ticket. And when he checked it, he learned it was worth $200,000, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

“It was so unexpected and so awesome,” the six-figure winner said March 8 in a news release.

The man hit the jackpot after a trip to the Coward Truck Stop on U.S. Highway 52, roughly 60 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach. While at the store, officials said he spent his spare change on a ticket for the Fiery 5s game.

It turns out, the man’s $5 ticket beat 1-in-750,000 odds to score the game’s top prize. And when the winner eventually discovered he was getting richer, the big win left him in disbelief.

“It came at a great time,” he told lottery officials.

The winner, who wasn’t identified in the news release, kept $139,000 after taxes, S.C. Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email.

It’s not the first time a lottery player has been forgetful. In North Carolina, a drawing escaped one winner’s mind, while the wife of another didn’t remember she had a lucky ticket deep in her purse, McClatchy News reported.

