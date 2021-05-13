'Winning the lottery kind of luck': No one was injured after 2 small planes collided in Colorado

Nobody was injured Wednesday after two small planes collided in the air near Denver, resulting in one of the planes deploying a parachute before it drifted to the ground.

The incident happened around 10:25 a.m. MT Wednesday over Cherry Creek State Park. Both planes were preparing to land when they hit each other, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Authorities did not release the names of the three people involved.

One of the planes, a cargo metroliner with only the pilot on board, suffered significant damage to its tail section but landed at a nearby airport. The other plane, a Cirrus SR22 single-engine plane, was occupied by a pilot and passenger and released a parachute to land safely in a nearby field. Denver 7 News released footage of the Cirrus SR22 landing on Twitter.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy John Bartmann told USA TODAY he thought worst case scenario when he learned two planes had crashed into each other. When he arrived on the scene, he was surprised to hear everyone was safe and to see the pilot of the metroliner talking on his phone.

"I think miraculous is a good word," Bartmaan said. "It's 'winning the lottery' kind of luck."

Bartmaan said the pilot of the metroliner initially thought one of his engines had failed and was unaware part of the fuselage of the plane was taken out.

The NTSB said Wednesday on Twitter that it would be traveling to Colorado to investigate. Authorities have not determined if any pilots were at fault. Key Lime Air, the company that operates the metroliner plane, said in a statement that it is participating in the investigation.

"As information comes to light, if authorities deem it appropriate to share with the public, we will do so," the company said. “We cannot express the gratitude we have, company-wide that no one was injured."

