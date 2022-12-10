In winning the Kylian Mbappe battle, England lost the war

Oliver Brown
·6 min read
France's Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann celebrates their sides second goal scored by Olivier Giroud during the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar - PA
France's Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann celebrates their sides second goal scored by Olivier Giroud during the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar - PA

Throw everything you have at nullifying a single player, and the chances are that you allow the threats to multiply elsewhere. So it proved for England, who, for all their success in prosecuting “Operation: Stop Kylian Mbappe”, neglected to shut down Olivier Giroud. On the one hand, they could be proud at extinguishing the threat of the world’s fastest and most dangerous player, more effectively than anyone else had managed. But on the other, they were consumed with regret at allowing Giroud, the record scorer for his country, to kill off their great World Cup adventure.

It was not as if they had not been warned. Jordan Pickford was already screaming at his defence for allowing Giroud a free header. Within seconds the goalkeeper’s worst fears were realised, as Antoine Griezmann’s deliciously curling cross met the head of his centre-forward, who did not flinch. Such is life when, as defending world champions, you have such an exhilarating abundance of talent on which to draw.

All signs had pointed towards this being the Mbappe Show. After all, here was the runaway favourite for the Golden Boot, a 23-year-old born for the greatest stage, desperate to follow Pele as a back-to-back World Cup winner. And yet for the most part, England, thanks to the indefatigable Kyle Walker, succeeded in eliminating him from the game. “Soldier” Walker, as he had been dubbed by England’s coaching staff for this most daunting test, delivered everything that had been expected of him. It was just a crying shame that not all his team-mates could do theirs.

Harry Kane, with as uncharacteristic a miscue as could ever see, skied the all-important penalty. It was that type of night, when, ultimately, none of England’s best-laid plans bore fruit. Kane, as reliable a spot-kick technician you could wish to find, stumbled when it mattered most, utterly inconsolable at the final whistle. And Mbappe, the figure expected to electrify this occasion, found himself emphatically upstaged by Giroud.

England's Kyle Walker and France's Kylian Mbappe (right) battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar - PA
England's Kyle Walker and France's Kylian Mbappe (right) battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar - PA

There was little doubting the intent of the tireless Walker. With his very first touch to deny the charging Mbappe, he put his studs through the ball so hard that it deflated. So far, so uncompromising. Except it was not just the right-back’s duty to neutralise the most dangerous weapon in the French arsenal. As soon as Mbappe made one of his devilish darts inside, the entire back four scrambled to smother him at source.

The more terrifying you build up any threat to be, the more resources you commit to snuff it out. It did not take long to discover why England had been so worried. Even if his presence was only fleeting, it still left an instant impression. He streaked past Declan Rice in a blur, turning one of the most reliable midfielders inside out with an insouciant relish.

So quickly would Mbappe pounce, England could not afford even a momentary lapse. Jude Bellingham almost committed the costliest error when he passed carelessly straight into the path of the No 10, tracking back with Walker to double up on him, shutting off his avenues of attack. Crisis averted? Not quite. A recurrent problem for England was that they kept defending so deep, visibly petrified of Mbappe’s speed.

He sensed it was his cue when, after being fouled by Jordan Henderson, a free-kick was worked cleverly on the left to Lucas Hernandez. The left-back laid the ball on a platter for Mbappe to seize the moment, only for his strike to sail far over the bar. His look of self-reproach said much about the quality of the chance he had fluffed.

Mbappe’s mood was not helped when, having tried to spin John Stones, he ended up in a heap on the turf, prompting hoots of derision from England fans. Still poleaxed by Aurelien Tchouameni’s wondrous goal, and still seething at the refusal to award a penalty for an apparent foul on Harry Kane, they needed to take what moral victories they could.

It was turning into a fraught evening for Walker, who, with such a strict instruction to swarm all over Mbappe whenever he broke through, was struggling to impose his customary all-action style. But Mbappe, likewise, toiled to make his presence felt as spectacularly as during his four previous games at this World Cup, which yielded five goals. It had nothing to do with the ankle strain he was suspected of carrying after the Poland game. It was simply that England’s suffocating marking was blunting his effectiveness. In that sense, the plan was working.

Still, France’s embarrassment of riches is such that they afford for even their superstar to have an off-key night. The attacking trident of Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, with Olivier Giroud the target man, was a terrifying proposition to resist. And as Mbappe grew frustrated, Griezmann took it as his invitation to fill the breach. Such a nimble and versatile player, he kept France’s engine purring, always tracking back to retrieve the ball and cannily squeezing Bellingham out to the left. He did it all, too, with an economy of effort that verged on laconic.

Olivier Giroud of France celebrates after he scores the goal 1:2 Adrien Rabiot of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor - Corbis Sport
Olivier Giroud of France celebrates after he scores the goal 1:2 Adrien Rabiot of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor - Corbis Sport

How long could England keep a lid on the Mbappe jack-in-the-box? They sensed they had cracked the code when Kane’s penalty brought them level, a reward for their relentless defensive work. But you take your eye off this France side at your peril, even for a split-second. England were still drinking in the joy of their equaliser when Mbappe, his pride affronted, switched on the afterburners for the first time.

He scampered past Walker with such ease, you would scarcely have known it was the Premier League’s swiftest defender in the way. Unselfishly, he cut the ball back, hoping that Dembele could apply the finishing touch. The hope was misplaced, but it was a salutary reminder of the type of havoc that Mbappe could unleash in an instant.

In the end, it was Giroud who inflicted the terminal damage. One had to feel for Walker, who had prevailed in his particular battle. But in the end, it could not set up England to win the war.

Latest Stories

  • What happened to the great dispatcher? Harry Kane folded in the face of close friend Hugo Lloris

    They will doubtless have faced each other over 12 yards more times than they care to recall, in the peace and privacy of Tottenham Hotspur’s training hub accompanied only by the distant buzz of the M25, and here they were anew in the winter desert in front of the world.

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Calgary Flames visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp