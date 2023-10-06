Winning on health might be harder than Labour thinks

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, has pitched himself as a Blairite reformer - Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Things can only get better for Labour. Or so the party hopes.

New polling suggests it has a near 30-point lead on health – a key electoral battleground at a time when alarm bells about the state of the NHS have rarely rung more loudly.

As Sir Keir Starmer and colleagues gather in Liverpool this weekend for what is likely their last party conference before a general election, they may feel optimistic that record NHS waiting lists will translate into a Labour landslide.

And it is here where seasoned observers advise caution, because Labour’s past strategy was seriously wanting.

In the 2019 election, health was singled out as one of the biggest concerns of voters. Yet Labour botched it.

Now, a report by Richard Sloggett, a former government adviser, carries a series of warnings for the opposition.

Looking back at the 2019 election, he says: “Labour’s 2019 health campaign was a failure. It failed due to a fixation on NHS privatisation and scare stories of trade deals with the United States rather than a focus on the concerns of voters.”

The party has since changed tack.

Wes Streeting – the shadow health secretary, seen as a rising star and potential future leader – has pitched himself as a Blairite reformer, with a focus on the areas that polling shows matter most to patients: waiting lists, GP access, and shortages of doctors and nurses.

Thus Labour is keen to “bring the fight to the Tories” on health.

With the Government seemingly locked into an increasingly toxic industrial dispute with medics, it is perhaps hardly surprising that Labour’s lead over the Tories on health is so sizeable.

The poll, by Deltapoll for Future Health and WPI Strategy, shows 46 per cent of adults said they trusted Labour most on delivering improvements in the NHS – almost three times the 17 per cent putting their faith in the Tories.

Meanwhile, a weary 29 per cent believe neither party can deliver tangible improvements.

Labour scored far more highly than the Tories or being likely to bring an end to doctors’ strikes, in the poll of 1,500 adults, and on improving access to GPs and hospital services.



And yet the apparent good news for Labour highlights one of the greatest danger zones for the party: spending.

Mr Streeting has repeatedly tried to dance around the issue, mindful that an electorate battered by the cost of living crisis is extremely wary of any attempts at a tax increase.

Indeed, 55 per cent of those taking part in the latest poll rejected future tax rises to fund NHS improvements.

But bringing an end to bitter industrial disputes and improving the “consumer offer” to the public without pleading for more funds may prove a vexing task.

While Rishi Sunak has made plain that the pay award for doctors is a “final offer” the British Medical Association’s leaders this week expressed optimism about securing extra gains from Labour.

Such talk opens Labour up to accusations that it will embark on a spending spree the country can ill-afford.

While the Blair government delivered tangible improvements in health performance, it was dogged by criticism that far too much money was spent on pay, at the expense of reform, including bumper pay rises for GPs.

While Mr Streeting has said the 35 per cent rise demanded by junior doctors is not affordable, he has said he would get doctors “on the path to pay restoration”.

That said, his relations with the workforce could hardly be seen as cosy.

The politician has already said he has no fear of taking on vested interests or saying “no” to the BMA, a union he has described as “hostile” to his plans for reform.

He has already promised GPs extra pay for ensuring patients can see their preferred doctor, while insisting the overall policy would be cost-neutral.

‘Big challenge’ for Labour

Mr Sloggett, a former special adviser to Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, said Labour cannot afford to keep delaying tough choices in order to make a clear offer to the public.

“The public are clear that they expect Labour to make improvements in hospital waiting times and in accessing a GP and dentist,” he said.

“However they also are not prepared to pay more in tax to do so. For Labour, this presents a big challenge in meeting these public expectations whilst having little room for manoeuvre to invest new funds in needed reforms or in ending pay disputes.

“The party is leaning heavily on abolishing the non dom tax status to help make change in the NHS. But this won’t be sufficient given the difficulties the service faces and the amount of money the party will have available through this route is questionable.”

And while technology and efforts to prevent ill-health could release funds in the long term, they will require upfront investment.

When it comes to reform, both major parties are fighting over much of the same turf: using the private sector to boost capacity, an expanded role for AI and new technology and new routes to accessing care.

For the public, waiting lists, increasing the number of doctors and nurses and access to GPs remain top of the list with far less interest in the wiring behind efforts to do so.

The polls show cutting NHS waste is also a big concern – and has been an area where Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, has shown relentless focus, with a 40 per cent cut in central bureaucracy.

In January, Mr Sunak made cutting waiting lists one of his five priorities.

But with waiting lists hitting a new high of 7.7 million in September and little progress on efforts to boost access to GPs one can see why the Prime Minister might be keen to find new areas of focus.

And so last week, he was keen to embrace a rather more radical agenda on health, with an attempt to make smoking obsolete.

As Mr Sunak promised the “biggest public health intervention in a generation” – a phased ban of cigarette sales, with the age of legal purchase gradually rising, even beyond pension age – he was stepping squarely on to traditionally Left-wing territory.

Labour had already backed the proposals, first drawn up by a commission more than a year ago.

Surely enough, the proposals drew some outrage from the Right wing of the party, and civil liberties campaigners who said the plans were “unconservative” .

When the smoking ban goes to a free vote in the Commons, Mr Sunak may find himself forced into an unholy alliance. Labour has already said it will lend its votes to him to get the legislation through.

But the plans have also blown open a wider debate on “nanny state” measures, with former Tory health minister Lord Bethell immediately calling for an extension of action to combat obesity, including a tax on unhealthy foods.

Such debate could heap pressure on Labour.

If the party is to show it is radical on public health, it will be forced to be far more explicit about how it will tackle childhood obesity, an area where so far it has been notably cautious, beyond plans to restrict junk food advertising.

Labour may feel on safer ground in attacking the Conservatives’ record against its previous commitments, Mr Sloggett’s research suggests.

He said the NHS is likely to be the Tories’ “Achilles heel” when the election comes.

His analysis found that the government has met or is on track to fulfill just 14 of the 35 health-related pledges it made during the 2019 campaign.

Notably, many of the pledges which are set to be missed were some of the most headline-grabbing.

Among other things, Boris Johnson’s campaign promised 6,000 more GPs, cutting A&E waits and waiting times for operations and making the NHS the best place in the world to give birth.

Since then the number of GPs has fallen, waiting times have risen and the state of maternity services has worsened further.

As the Tory party looks to the next election, one can see why Mr Sunak is keen to position himself as a radical change candidate, rather than being saddled with too many pledges of the past.

