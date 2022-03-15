Winning with Data: FUNNELCAST Helps Businesses Sell More

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / FUNNELCAST was launched to help companies solve a fundamental problem: how to exploit their own data and sales conversion rates so that they know what to expect, and properly allocate resources to grow their business.

Founded by Bill Kantor and Bryan Lewis, FUNNELCAST has quickly emerged as a go-to machine learning SaaS application. By turning CRM data into realistic forecasts, FUNNELCAST has helped companies grow by as much as 30% by identifying key opportunities and maximizing sales.

With Kantor's experience leading software companies and Lewis's background in mathematics, healthcare, and data science, developing their innovative solution was a natural fit.

"We developed formal models of the B2B sales process from statistical methods widely used in epidemiology," Lewis explains. "It's a pretty different approach than what anyone else is doing. "

What makes FUNNELCAST unique and successful is its ability to generate realistic short- and long-range projections. Unlike other software solutions that simply enable a business to project its quarterly sales goals, FUNNELCAST is changing the way companies plan for the future by delivering data-driven, realistic, long-term sales forecasts.

This empowers companies to better understand their short- and long-term sales numbers and to invest appropriately across the company for capacity needs and resource optimization.

"Longer-term models help people understand their business," Lewis says. "We can say, this is what's expected to happen; but what if you moved some resources over to this division, or this region, or this product line, or this customer type - how would that change the behavior of the business? You can turn the knobs and estimate what will happen."

While most other forecasting software focuses on short-term, quarterly goals, Kantor and Lewis say the more valuable data lies beyond that. When you start making long-term projections, you can truly determine the health of your sales pipeline and make wise planning decisions based on empirical data, instead of hope.

Many companies make their projections and long-term plans based on extrapolating historical information, Kantor says. They take what they have done in the past and forecast it into the future - if we keep doing X, we should reach Y.

FUNNELCAST is poised to revolutionize the way companies make these critical judgments by running the forecasts in reverse.

"Normally, you're given an input and want to know what the output is," Kantor says. "We start with the output, the defined sales objective, and we figure out how much demand generation you need to meet that objective. And that's really different. Once armed with this information you can have an informed conversation about whether you have the market, resources, and knowhow to achieve your objective. That's the holy grail of sales planning."

For companies using FUNNELCAST's technology, the results have been exceptional. By leveraging data science and machine learning to generate short- and long-term models, businesses have a clear blueprint for success - which means they know where to allocate resources, where to hire next, and when to take calculated risks on new opportunities.

"Your staffing depends on you meeting your goals," Kantor says. "The success of the company depends on it, the sales team depends on it, compensation depends on it."

By using long-term forecasts, FUNNELCAST is helping businesses across different industries experience incredible growth with data-driven insights. And for Kantor and Lewis solving that fundamental problem is what FUNNELCAST is all about.

"People spend a lot on staffing and demand generation but they don't get what they want; which is growth," Kantor says. "And this largely comes about because they don't understand how to set realistic expectations, what they need to do to feed their sales funnel so they meet their objective, and where to focus their resources in order to sell more without spending a lot.

"And that is the problem we solve."

FUNNELCAST was founded by Bill Kantor and Bryan Lewis. The SaaS application uses data-driven statistical models to answer critical questions about short- and long-term sales pipeline health, capacity, needs, and optimization; helping companies spend less and sell more. To learn more about FUNNELCAST, visit www.funnelcast.com.

Contact:

Company Name: FUNNELCAST
Contact Person: Bill Kantor and Bryan Lewis
Website Link: https://www.funnelcast.com/
Email: info@funnelcast.com

SOURCE: FUNNELCAST



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693112/Winning-with-Data-FUNNELCAST-Helps-Businesses-Sell-More

