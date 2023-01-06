Winning Brands Chooses Emerging Growth Conference to Deliver its Vision for GestureTek Patented Technology

Winning Brands Corp.
·3 min read

GestureTek Top Management Being Introduced to Winning Brands Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) announces its first-ever Video Communications Schedule for WNBD shareholders. Winning Brands' new tech division, GestureTek Media, will introduce GestureTek management personnel and hold GestureTek product discussions for WNBD shareholders in live-video format, in collaboration with the Emerging Growth Conference organization. The first videocast will be on January 25th, 2023. Subsequent videocast updates are planned for February 8th, February 22nd, March 8th, March 22nd and April 5th. A further public announcement will be made prior to January 25th, with conference log-in details.

This ambitious video communications schedule emerges from the successful acquisition of the GestureTek organization by Winning Brands. The busy video communications schedule reflects aggressive business objectives being set by the expanded management team. The combination of Winning Brands and GestureTek interests is anticipated to be transformative for both organizations. The rapid pace of the announced GestureTek video discussions illustrates to WNBD shareholders the high energy of this new ambition and will reveal the impressive scale of new plans.

GestureTek is the inventor and early developer of the increasingly hot tech sector that aims to control digital displays and devices through body movements. GestureTek's technology has for many years been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture control of a wide array of visual display systems, across diverse industries. The GestureTek brand is well known and respected in this market, and enjoys a large installed commercial customer base worldwide. A brief overview of GestureTek's award-winning history in medical and other sectors can be seen in its websites or found in any internet search with the search term "GestureTek". Company websites include: www.GestureTek.com and www.GestureTekHealth.com. These digital assets will be updated in coming months to reflect corporate developments. Abundant video resources are also available at https://vimeo.com/search?q=GestureTek.

Going forward, GestureTek will retain its identity and culture, both in terms of legacy and operations, however, GestureTek customers will be informed that GestureTek has become a part of the Winning Brands organization.

Winning Brands Corp., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Press release picture
ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION

Winning Brands has been a manufacturer of record of a variety of environmentally oriented consumer chemical products. Winning Brands indicated in its public communications that it seeks to enhance shareholder value by curating additional business ventures with broader scope, including the launch of a Tech Division. This Tech Division is the new home of the GestureTek brand.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Eric Lehner
Winning Brands
+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8
eric@winningbrands.ca

Visit us on social media:
Twitter

SOURCE: Winning Brands Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734272/Winning-Brands-Chooses-Emerging-Growth-Conference-to-Deliver-its-Vision-for-GestureTek-Patented-Technology

