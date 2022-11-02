‘Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Horror Movie Scores U.S. Theatrical Release After Trailer Goes Viral

“Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a low-budget slasher makeover of the beloved children’s tale, is getting a theatrical release months after the film became an internet sensation.

Fathom Events is set to release director Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s horror pic in U.S. theaters on Feb. 15, 2023, with tickets going on sale Jan. 13. According to reports, Altitude has picked up rights for “Blood and Honey” in the U.K., Cinemex will release the film in Mexico, and Cineplex will handle the Canadian release.

Also Read:

Lupita Nyong’o in Final Negotiations to Star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ for Paramount

Buzz first began to build in May, when Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Films – which handled the sale at the American Film Market – first released images showing Pooh and Piglet getting ready to attack a young woman in a hot tub.

As seen in the trailer that debuted at the end of August, “Blood and Honey” picks up after Christopher Robin abandons Pooh and Piglet in 100 Acre Wood, where they become feral and embark on a killing spree. Christopher and a group of young women staying in a nearby home become the targets of their axe-swinging mania. The video has since accrued 4.5 million views and 71,000 likes on YouTube.

Milne’s characters became available for use when the original “Winnie-The-Pooh” entered the public domain in Jan. 2022.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.