“Winnie-the-Pooh ”author unveils 'brave' new character in upcoming sequel

Break out the best honey, because a fierce little friend is making a home of the Hundred Acre Wood in a new Winnie-the-Pooh book.

Everyone's favorite silly old bear, created by A.A. Milne, and his pals will encounter an absolutely adorable little dog named Carmen for the very first time in an upcoming authorized sequel titled Winnie-the-Pooh: Tales From the Forest. The book is one of several stories that have been authorized since Milne's death in 1956.

Writing for the Telegraph, author Jane Riordan acknowledged that the idea of introducing a new character among already-established greats like Tigger, Eeyore, and Piglet brought her "some trepidation." However, she revealed that Carmen actually shares a special connection to Milne that goes all the way back before the birth of his son, Christopher Robin.

Winnie the Pooh: Tales from the Forest

Illustrations by Mark Burgess copyright © 2023 The Trustees of The Pooh Properties and The Trustees of The Shepard Trust. Christopher Robin and Carmen in 'Winnie the Pooh: Tales From the Forest'

"A few years ago, my publisher, Farshore, came across an article deep in our archives. It was a 1966 interview in the Sunday Express with Daphne Milne, A.A. Milne's wife and Christopher Robin's mother," Riordan wrote. "In it, she reminisced about Milne taking a small toy dog called Carmen with him when he served in the First World War. The young Milne was commissioned into the 4th Battalion of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment as a second lieutenant, and he served at the Somme as a signals officer. The mascot was intended to bring him luck. He did indeed survive the war, and he came home to have a son called Christopher Robin in 1920."

Upon learning of Carmen and Milne's war-tested bond, Riordan wrote that she "immediately knew there was space in the Forest for a new female character," given that Roo's mom Kanga is currently the only one from the original stories.

With no images of Carmen or additional information about Milne's mascot readily available, Riordan and illustrator Mark Burgess teamed up to create an adorable, spotted dog that is just as courageous as her owner.

Winnie the Pooh: Tales from the Forest

Illustrations by Mark Burgess copyright © 2023 The Trustees of The Pooh Properties and The Trustees of The Shepard Trust. 'Winnie the Pooh: Tales From the Forest'

"Carmen, in my mind, would be a very brave little dog: she had, after all, sat in Milne's pocket at the front, and when he was hospitalised with trench fever," she said. "To mark her bravery, I had the idea of this dog longing to be a lion – which is why she doesn't bark … she roars."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Tales From the Forest will see Christopher Robin and his friends — new and old — embark on seven new adventures together to well-known locales like Poohsticks Bridge and Eeyore's Gloomy Place, as well as visits to popular London landmarks like the British Museum and the Tower of London.

Winnie the Pooh: Tales from the Forest

Illustrations by Mark Burgess copyright © 2023 The Trustees of The Pooh Properties and The Trustees of The Shepard Trust. 'Winnie the Pooh: Tales From the Forest'

The book is written in the style of Milne by Riordan, who has previously penned several Winnie-the-Pooh stories including Winnie-the-Pooh: Once There Was a Bear and Winnie-the-Pooh: Meets the Queen.

Burgess, who previously worked alongside Riordan on Once There Was a Bear, similarly evokes the style of original illustrator E.H. Shepard with his works.

Winnie the Pooh: Tales from the Forest

Illustrations by Mark Burgess copyright © 2023 The Trustees of The Pooh Properties and The Trustees of The Shepard Trust. 'Winnie the Pooh: Tales From the Forest'

"After all those years, first in Milne's pocket then forgotten, we feel Carmen has earned her right to enjoy the simple pleasures of the Forest, just like the very first people who bought the Winnie-the-Pooh stories a century ago, wanting to escape from memories of war," Riordan added. "The Hundred Acre Wood was, and still is, a safe place, far away from adult life – a place where you never need to grow up."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Tales From the Forest hits bookshelves on Sept. 28.

