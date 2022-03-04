Winnie Harlow Prepares You for the Sun With Her New Brand, CAY Skin

Now adding founder and creative director to her list of titles, former America's Next Top Model contestant and model Winnie Harlow has leaped into beauty launching CAY Skin.

No stranger to the sun, Harlow spent her summers on the beaches in Jamaica and was taught about the importance of protecting her skin at an early age. The idea for CAY Skin came after a beach photoshoot in 2018 that left the model severely burned and needed medical attention. "They didn't want me reapplying sunscreen because it was leaving a silver-white cast on my skin that just didn't look cute in the photos," she told Bustle.

"Traditional sunscreens are notorious for being heavy, uncomfortable, not wearing well under makeup, and worst of all, leaving a white or purple cast, especially on people of color. This has led to so many people I know skimping on suns care in everyday life," Harlow said in a press release.

Setting the standard for sun care, CAY Skin offers an array of products with lightweight and breathable formulas that are comfortable and easy to wear. The lineup for CAY Skin includes Isle Face Glow Lotion, an antioxidant-packed face sunscreen; Universal Mineral Face Lotion, a hydrating mineral face sunscreen; Isle Lip Balm, packed with vitamin E and leaves a beautiful sheen and a tasteful brown sugar flavor; Isle Body Oil, a skin-quenching body oil that leaves a non-greasy finish made to protect your skin's moisture barrier while providing the ultimate hydration.

Ranging from $14 to $40 USD, these products are now available exclusively on the CAY Skin web store. The brand will be available online at Sephora on March 22 and in-stores on April 1.