Winnie Harlow Opens Up About Early Days of Dating Kyle Kuzma: ‘We Met Each Other in Sweats’

The model is featured in the latest issue of Highsnobiety Magazine

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Highsnobiety may have dubbed this summer “The Summer of Winnie Harlow,” but boyfriend Kyle Kuzma has been stealing her style secrets for longer than just the season.

In her cover story with the magazine, the 28-year-old model and beauty entrepreneur gave readers a genuine retelling of what it was like to find love during a worldwide pandemic. Even though she’s a megastar in the fashion and beauty industry, the America’s Next Top Model alum met her NBA boyfriend in a very down-to-earth way.

"We met each other in sweats," she told the magazine of their budding romance during the pandemic that was built online and through technology before it grew into something more.

Kuzma originally “shot his shot” with Harlow over Instagram DMs. It wasn’t long before the two were talking on FaceTime every single day, and eventually, the 27-year-old Washington Wizards forward convinced Harlow to visit him in L.A.

“It was like making a leap of faith,” explained Harlow in the interview with Highsnobiety. “Being in the pandemic, you had time to learn about somebody and get to know someone more than you did in regular life, when we have work and so many things pulling us in different directions.”

The Victoria's Secret runway model revealed one shocking tidbit she learned about Kuzma: he’s really into fashion, especially after the model was able to elevate his style game.

“One thing I have learned is how to completely finish a look correctly,” the basketball star explained. “Winnie is very detailed with every single thing, [from] what the accessories look like [to] what attitude to rock with it. She’s really leveled up my energy.”

Harlow saw Kuzma’s personal style take a new life once the pandemic became more regulated and the pair were able to step out on date nights, attend basketball games or pose for campaigns together. Harlow is like his very own personal stylist.

“He’ll try on his outfits on FaceTime with me and be like, ‘Do you think this hat or this hat? What about these shoes with this ’fit? Or should I put this jacket with this?’” the Dior Beauty model described.

Kuzma can rest assured he is in capable hands. Harlow, who was diagnosed with the skin condition vitiligo at age 4, has made quite the name for herself since almost quitting modeling after being on ANTM in 2014. Since then, she’s walked the runway for Marc Jacobs, starred in Beyoncé’s 2016 visual album Lemonade and even started her own suncare-focused beauty brand called CAY Skin.

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2021, the Making the Cut judge said she was glad she never gave up on her goal to redefine beauty standards and break barriers in fashion.

"My plan was to never fail," she says. "I'm from the hood, and my goal was to never go back. I wanted to take care of my mom and my sister and make my dad proud."



Read the original article on People.