Winnie Ewing memorial service to take place next month

A memorial service will be held next month for SNP politician Winnie Ewing.

Known famously as Madame Ecosse, the 93-year-old former MP, MEP, and MSP died on Wednesday.

Tributes to the politician, who became Scotland’s first female parliamentarian after her shock victory at the Hamilton by-election in 1967, have flooded in and those attending the SNP’s special conference at the weekend also paid their respects.

A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday.

Tributes were paid to Winnie Ewing at the SNP convention in Dundee on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The family said a public memorial service will take place at Inverness Cathedral on July 15, from 2pm.

Mrs Ewing’s family thanked everyone who has sent messages of condolence, and said all are welcome at next month’s service.

A family spokesman said: “We have heard a myriad of anecdotes of happy experiences of Winnie over her long and successful time as MP, MEP and MSP.

“These have been of great comfort to the family.”

Flags outside the Scottish Parliament were lowered to half-mast last week following the death of the veteran SNP politician (Jane Barlow/PA)

Following her death, SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf said he was “heartbroken that we have lost a shining light of our party”.

He added: “No words can truly capture the unique and unparalleled contribution that Winnie made to Scotland and Scottish politics.

“Her work over many decades – including in the UK, European and Scottish parliaments – shaped the modern nation we have today.

“Without Winnie – without her breakthrough by-election victory in Hamilton in 1967, her dedication to the cause of Scottish independence, and her promotion of Scotland’s interests in Europe over many years – the SNP would never have achieved the success we have, and self-government for Scotland would never have become the priority it did.”

Mrs Ewing, who is survived by three children and four grandchildren, was surrounded by her family when she died, they said.