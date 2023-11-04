Winners and losers of college football's Week 10: Georgia, Oklahoma State have big days

Georgia may not be the juggernaut that captured back-to-back national championships.

There are flaws. There’s a running game that can disappear into the background. A passing game that has stayed afloat without star tight end Brock Bowers but may not be up for the challenge of carrying the entire load until Bowers’ return, which may not be until postseason play. There’s a defense that is still dominant at times but can give up yardage in chunks, including on the ground.

But the Bulldogs keep winning, and in doing so continue to resemble a group capable of running the table and making history as the first team in modern Bowl Subdivision history to threepeat. Saturday’s 30-21 victory against Missouri was the program’s 26th in a row and the first passed test of a November full of high-profile challenges.

It might be an extreme stretch to say that Georgia’s chances of pulling off the threepeat were left for dead after Bowers’ ankle injury, but the questions and concerns that stemmed from that loss were understandable: Bowers has been a huge piece of the puzzle behind back-to-back championships and had continued to bail out Georgia’s offense through the first two months of this season.

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with Kamari Lassiter (3) and Julian Humphrey (12) after intercepting a pass during the second half against Missouri at Sanford Stadkum, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga.

Through two games, though, the Bulldogs have managed to largely put those fears to rest. Behind another strong performance from quarterback Carson Beck, who had 254 yards and two touchdowns, and a balanced passing game that saw seven receivers make at least one catch, Georgia was able to find enough through the air to avoid a shattering upset. Beck and the Bowers-less passing game has picked up the slack to keep Georgia atop the SEC and Bowl Subdivision.

And that’s with the running game failing to gain traction against Missouri, putting up 131 yards on 33 carries. At the same time, the Tigers were able to chew up 151 yards on the ground, with most of the damage coming from running back Cody Schrader, who had 112 yards on 22 carries and a score.

Among other things, the past two Georgia teams were defined by individual excellence — at quarterback, tight end and every level of the defense, the Bulldogs were loaded with some of the top performers in program history.

This year's team might be about more than the sum of its parts. That will be enough to get Georgia back to the College Football Playoff and potentially a place in college football history.

The Bulldogs and Tigers top this weekend's biggest winners and losers:

Winners

The final scheduled meeting between rivals Oklahoma State and Oklahoma went to the Cowboys, who won 27-24 behind another strong game from running back Ollie Gordon and are suddenly in position to land a spot in the Big 12 championship game and play for a New Year's Six berth. Given where things stood after losses to South Alabama and Iowa State, to even get Oklahoma State into this conversation in early November makes this one of the top coaching jobs of the Mike Gundy era. Easily one of the most productive skill players in the country, Gordon continued to surge up the Heisman Trophy pecking order with another 137 yards and two touchdowns. Combined with three Oklahoma turnovers, that was enough to score a memorable win that sends the Sooners out of this rivalry on a low note. And it gets worse: Oklahoma now has two losses and is out of playoff contention.

You won't find any criticism of Kansas State's fourth-down attempt near the end zone in overtime when a field goal would've sent the game to a second extra frame; along with some struggles from the Wildcats' kicking game, as the underdog, it made more sense to try and lock down the game from three yards out than extend things into additional overtimes. That the attempt failed basically saves the Longhorns' season: Texas would've been eliminated not only from the playoff with a second loss but would've struggled to get into the conference championship game without head-to-head tiebreakers against Oklahoma and Kansas State. Instead, the Longhorns remain perhaps the team to beat in the Big 12 after passing by far this month's biggest test, even if by the skin of their teeth after the Wildcats' comeback in the fourth quarter.

Clemson

Clemson entered the weekend as a program in utter disarray, with losses mounting, faith in the offense crumbling and even Dabo Swinney going on local-radio rants against members of the fan base curious how he planned to reverse a very troubling decline. Beyond being one of the most surprising results of the day, the Tigers' 31-23 win against the Fighting Irish might spark a November turnaround that bleeds into the offseason and helps Clemson get back on its feet in 2024. With running back Will Shipley sidelined, the Tigers drew a career day from backup Phil Mafah, who ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Losers

Notre Dame

Notre Dame met Clemson on a roll after beating up on Southern California and Pittsburgh, presenting the image of two national brands heading in opposite directions: the Irish up, the Tigers down. Eliminated weeks ago from the playoff chase, the third loss of this season basically ends Notre Dame's hopes of reaching a New Year's Six bowl and represents a major disappointment in coach Marcus Freeman's second season. The Irish have improved under Freeman but his tenure continues to be defined by inexplicably bad losses.

Jimbo Fisher

The writing is on the wall, on the floor, the ceiling, the back of your hand and everywhere else when it comes to the Jimbo Fisher era, which could've been salvaged had Texas A&M managed to cobble together a Top 25 finish from one of the most talented rosters in the FBS. After losing 38-35 to Mississippi to fall to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the SEC, the Aggies will need to run the table against Mississippi State, Abilene Christian and LSU — possible, not probable — to earn eight wins during the regular season. Even then, there's enough tape to come to a very solid conclusion: Fisher's not going to get it done in College Station.

Arkansas' 39-36 overtime win at Florida marked the program's first win in the Swamp in six tries and successfully takes some pressure off coach Sam Pittman, who had come under increased scrutiny amid the Razorbacks' winless start to SEC play. The loss is absolutely devastating for the Gators, who had taken care of business against the weak teams on this year's schedule to reach the doorstep of bowl eligibility but could now fall short of six wins given what's ahead: at LSU, at Missouri and home for Florida State. After going 6-7 in Billy Napier's debut, to miss out on the postseason entirely in 2023 could be too much for his tenure to overcome.

Air Force

Air Force landed at No. 25 in the debut College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind Tulane, despite being unbeaten. After losing 23-3 at home as heavy favorites against rival Army, the Falcons' path to the New Year's Six as the best team in the Group of Five demands a clean sweep through the regular season and some help. Shockingly, Army allowed just 155 carries on 40 carries, well below Air Force's season average, while the Falcons had to make 24 pass attempts to make up a big deficit in the second half.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 10 winners, losers: Georgia, Oklahoma State rule