Winners Inc. Puts Its Money on the Future of Online Sports Betting

·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Nevada-Winners Inc. brand Vegas Winners has executed an agreement with the blockchain-based, online casino and sportsbook Spartan Casino. A spokesman for Vegas Winners states that the company's goal in signing the agreement is to make user verification potentially faster and more secure through blockchain technology. "In addition, we want to make use of Spartan Casino's security, smart contracts, and live dealer games, and we believe that these features will help bettors to enjoy gambling even more."

The announcement comes as the percentage of the U.S. population that has access to legal sports betting is projected to grow. With 60% estimated to have access in 2022 and projections of 83% in 2023, the online sports betting landscape is evolving rapidly. Also possibly behind the outlook is the relative convenience of online sports betting as well as fewer limits that some states place on the number of bets people can place.

The industry has experienced significant changes in the last few years. "Since the 2018 Supreme Court ruling that made sports betting legal on a federal level while leaving intact the right of states to legislate betting locally, the online sports wagering market has generated more than $871M in tax revenue," Vegas Winners says. "It is contributing to what we interpret as momentum in the sector."

The company reveals that it is turning to the blockchain because it believes this technology has the potential to improve security for players. "It is possible that decentralizing the current system may improve transparency and trustworthiness overall. By utilizing the latest technology to protect sensitive customer information, we hope that more online bettors will experience the fun of making wagers."

Winners Inc. also says that it is applying for licensure in additional states. "When Vegas Winners struck a deal with bet365, it allowed our company to go into the New Jersey online sports betting landscape in a bigger way. We anticipate more opportunities like this by obtaining licenses in other states."

As more states bring online betting on stream, the conversation around economics grows. What impact might sports wagering have on a local economy? With mobile gaming behind a triple-digit increase in revenue for the country, more states are considering legalization.

"While some states still allow only in-person betting, sports betting is legal in nearly 20 states," Vegas Winners explains. "However, retail sports betting is available in these places while some are contemplating legislation that would allow the online ecosystem to expand."

Vegas Winners is optimistic about the future of online sports betting in the United States. "With advancements in the blockchain being made rapidly, we will likely continue to see the industry grow, and we plan to be at the forefront of it with our own innovations."

For more information on Vegas Winners and its platform for online betting, please visit www.vegaswinners.com or contact:

Vegas Winners
help@winnersinc.us
+1 954-908-3366

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly the author's opinion. All stocks involve risks and the possibility of losing all of your investment. Please consider all risks before investing and consult with an investment advisor if you lack experience. Article provided and paid for by Strategic Innovations First who are paid for by the companies for social media and research information. The companies have not approved or endorsed this article.

SOURCE: Vegas Winners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691484/Winners-Inc-Puts-Its-Money-on-the-Future-of-Online-Sports-Betting

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.