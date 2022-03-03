Winners Inc. Puts Its Money on the Future of Online Sports Betting

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Nevada-Winners Inc. brand Vegas Winners has executed an agreement with the blockchain-based, online casino and sportsbook Spartan Casino. A spokesman for Vegas Winners states that the company's goal in signing the agreement is to make user verification potentially faster and more secure through blockchain technology. "In addition, we want to make use of Spartan Casino's security, smart contracts, and live dealer games, and we believe that these features will help bettors to enjoy gambling even more."

The announcement comes as the percentage of the U.S. population that has access to legal sports betting is projected to grow. With 60% estimated to have access in 2022 and projections of 83% in 2023, the online sports betting landscape is evolving rapidly. Also possibly behind the outlook is the relative convenience of online sports betting as well as fewer limits that some states place on the number of bets people can place.

The industry has experienced significant changes in the last few years. "Since the 2018 Supreme Court ruling that made sports betting legal on a federal level while leaving intact the right of states to legislate betting locally, the online sports wagering market has generated more than $871M in tax revenue," Vegas Winners says. "It is contributing to what we interpret as momentum in the sector."

The company reveals that it is turning to the blockchain because it believes this technology has the potential to improve security for players. "It is possible that decentralizing the current system may improve transparency and trustworthiness overall. By utilizing the latest technology to protect sensitive customer information, we hope that more online bettors will experience the fun of making wagers."

Winners Inc. also says that it is applying for licensure in additional states. "When Vegas Winners struck a deal with bet365, it allowed our company to go into the New Jersey online sports betting landscape in a bigger way. We anticipate more opportunities like this by obtaining licenses in other states."

As more states bring online betting on stream, the conversation around economics grows. What impact might sports wagering have on a local economy? With mobile gaming behind a triple-digit increase in revenue for the country, more states are considering legalization.

"While some states still allow only in-person betting, sports betting is legal in nearly 20 states," Vegas Winners explains. "However, retail sports betting is available in these places while some are contemplating legislation that would allow the online ecosystem to expand."

Vegas Winners is optimistic about the future of online sports betting in the United States. "With advancements in the blockchain being made rapidly, we will likely continue to see the industry grow, and we plan to be at the forefront of it with our own innovations."

