Winner's bag: Rory McIlroy's equipment at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
A complete list of the golf equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the PGA Tour's 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
DRIVER: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft, (18 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P760 (4) TaylorMade RORS proto (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shaftsWEDGES: TaylorMade MG4 (46, 50, 54, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour XBALL: TaylorMade TP5
GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour (putter)
This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Rory McIlroy's winning golf equipment at 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am