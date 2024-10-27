Winner's Bag: Nico Echavarria, 2024 Zozo Championship
A complete list of the golf equipment Nico Echavarria used to win the PGA Tour's 2024 Zozo Championship:
DRIVER: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: PXG 0311 Black Ops (15 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Red RDX 70 TX shaft, PXG 0311 XF GEN5 (19 degrees). with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 80 TX shaft
IRONS: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4, 5), Srixon ZX7 Mk II (6), PXG 0317 CB (6-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 shafts
WEDGES: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy III (50 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 shaft, (54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K #7
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour (putter)
This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Winner's Bag: Nico Echavarria, 2024 Zozo Championship