Winner's bag: Nate Lashley's equipment at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Nate Lashley earned a living working in real estate after college, and like most people in that field he is keenly aware of the credo, “Location, location, location.”

Now 36 and in his second year on the PGA Tour, Lashley is more concerned with the location of his approach shots, and at the Rocket Mortgage Classic he had them on target enough to win the inaugural playing at Detroit Golf Club by six strokes over Doc Redman.

A not long, but long enough type of the tee (he ranked 42nd for the week in distance), Lashley still ranked sixth in strokes gained/tee to green and was T-4 in greens in regulation, missing just 13 of them over 72 holes and hitting 16 in his second and third round.

Lashley’s irons are Ping i210 model, a cavity-back players iron that is designed to provide distance, but with consistency. The 431 stainless-steel casting (which provides a softer steel than traditional 17-4 stainless steel) includes milled grooves that change through the set, with tighter spacing on the wedges than on the 3- through 9-irons. Lashley’s irons have Project X LZ 6.5 shafts and Golf Pride’s Tour Velvet grips.

Lashley added a new 60-degree wedge this week, Ping’s Glide 3.0 (thin-sole model) that he used to pull off a nifty bunker shot on the par-3 11th to help save par and keep his cushion at five shots.

Lashley was also making lots of putts this week, ranking second in putts per green in regulation and second in stokes gained/putting. Lashley relied on the uniquely shaped Ping Scottsdale Wolverine mallet with a center shaft. Lashley's putter is 34.5 inches in length with 4 degrees of loft.

The clubs Nate Lashley had in the bag at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: Ping G410 LST (Fujikura Ventus 6X) , 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Ping G410 LST, 14.5 degrees

7-wood: Ping G410, 20.5 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Ping i210

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50, 54 degrees); Ping Glide 3.0 (60 degrees)

Putter: Ping Scottsdale Wolverine C

