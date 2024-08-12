Winner's Bag: Aaron Rai, 2024 Wyndham Championship
A complete list of the golf equipment Aaron Rai used to win the PGA Tour's 2024 Wyndham Championship:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M6 (9 degrees), with Aldila Synergy Blue TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shaft, (18 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue TR 8 X shaft
HYBRID: Titleist TSR2 (24 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 90 TX shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P•7TW (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46, 49, 55, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Collection Hydro Blast DuPage
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy 1.0P (putter)
