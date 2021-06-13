Winners announced for the Inaugural Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards

The SSIMAs

Triple wins for Twin Flames and Silla and Rise pick up Two

DJ Shub takes Recording Artist of the Year

Burnstick recognized for Social Voice

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival (SSIF) today announced The SSIMAs winners in 18 categories with Sarain Fox and Jah'kota handling live-hosting duties for the two-hour event from unceded Algonquin territory. Despite the fact, the festival had to move its live location from the NAC due to COVID restrictions, the first-time awards show was seamless. It streamed live on Facebook and YouTube with all nominees tuning in live from a Zoom chat room, with pre-taped introductions by Trina Mather-Simard the Awards' Executive Producer, Presenting Partner TD Bank Group, 2021 Festival Host: National Association of Friendship Centres, and Ottawa Tourism and Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, as well as pre-recorded Awards introductions and performances by Burnstick, Joey Stylez & Carsen Grey, Silla and Rise, Desiree Dorion, Juno award-winner Leela Gilday, and Twin Flames.

The evening began with an opening prayer by Elder Annie Smith St. Georges. Shortly thereafter Ms. Fox referenced "difficult days for our communities following the discovery of the 215 children…" and asked for a moment of silence before commencing the night's proceedings.

Twin Flames walked away with three SSIMAs: Battlefields won for Radio Song Single of the Year, Omen for Pop/Alternative Rock Album and the duo topped in the Music in the Arts category. Silla and Rise was named Inuit Artist/Group of the Year, and won for Artistic Video with Mother Roots. Another Ottawa area artist, Mary Bryton bested the newcomer category, Rising Star.

Curtis Shingoose and Willie Dunn, recipients of the Legacy Award, were honoured by memorial videos, showcasing a lasting influence on the artistic and cultural heritage of the Indigenous community through their music and career contributions.

CATEGORIES AND WINNERS

(FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS INCLUDING BIOGRAPHIES AND IMAGES, GO TO https://summersolsticefestivals.ca/music-awards/)

Radio Song Single of the Year Battlefields, Twin Flames Country Album of the Year Don't Mind If I Do, Jerry Sereda Pop/Alternative/Rock Album of the Year Omen, Twin Flames Live Musical Performance of the Year Joshua Arden Miller, Rez Bluez 25th Anniversary Concert Social Voice Burnstick Artistic Video Mother Roots, Silla and Rise Director: Rise Ashen Roots Album of the Year North Star Calling, Leela Gilday Rap/Hip Hop/Electronica Album of the Year 20/20, Mattmac Metis Artist/Group of the Year Sandra Sutter Youth Leadership in Music Warrior Women International Indigenous Artist/Group Recording of the Year Cihkkojuvvon / Hidden, Gájanas Music in the Arts Twin Flames, Grace Too Recording Artist(s) of the Year DJ Shub Rising Star Mary Bryton Inuit Artist/Group of the Year Silla and Rise Hand Drum/Fiddle/Instrumental Album of the Year Singing is Healing, Joel Wood Pow Wow Traditional/ Contemporary Album of the Year Honouring Our Languages, Wabanaki Confederacy

The SSIMAs and SSIF are produced by Mather Simard's Indigenous entertainment and tourism firm, Indigenous-Experiences.ca on behalf of the National Indigenous Peoples Day Committee comprising six (6) organizations that represent Indigenous communities across Canada. An Artist Advisory Committee made up of Canadian Indigenous music leaders was created to collaborate with and provide direction on The SSIMAs.

The Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival is immensely grateful for the support from our funders and the corporate community without which the Festival would not be able to operate and provide the quality, diverse programming that our audiences have come to learn from and enjoy. Long standing corporate sponsors, many of whom increased their investment this year include: TD Bank Group, CN Rail, BMO Financial Group, OLG and RBC. New supporters this year include: Rio Tinto, Export Development Canada, Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, Know Indigenous History, Green Shield Canada, Medavie, and CUPE.

About Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival (June 1-21, 2021)

Established in Ottawa in 1996, the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival (SSIF) is a multi-disciplinary arts festival that brings together Indigenous artists, performers, educators, students, and community members to share knowledge and celebrate Canada's diverse Indigenous cultures. In 2020, the former 4-day live event transformed to a month-long virtual festival coinciding with National Indigenous History Month and culminating on National Indigenous Peoples Day. This year's Drive in Celebration and Concert on June 21st, feature Award winners Twin Flames and Silla and Rise. Virtual programming including Education Days with over 100K students and teachers registered across Canada, streamed performances, interactive family activities, arts and crafts, culinary and cultural workshops and a virtual Pow Wow is ongoing throughout June with recorded programming available on-demand.

