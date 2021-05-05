Winners announced for Canada's leading award for workplace mental health reporting in French

LONDON, ON, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Four winners have been announced for different levels of the French equivalent of the Mindset Award for Workplace Mental Health Reporting in 2020, the prix En-Tête pour le reportage en santé mentale au travail.

All the En-T&#xea;te award winners for 2020. Top left Ginette Marceau; top right Michel Sylvestre; lower left Pierre-Luc Trudel; lower right Marie-&#xc8;ve Martel. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma)
All the En-Tête award winners for 2020. Top left Ginette Marceau; top right Michel Sylvestre; lower left Pierre-Luc Trudel; lower right Marie-Ève Martel. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma)

The grand prize is shared by a journalist and a producer working for Radio-Canada.
Winners of the Mindset awards for work in English will be announced on May 29.

For the journalist Ginette Marceau, a share in the first prize comes for the last story she reported before she retired after a 30-year career. She shared it with the producer, Michel Sylvestre, for Détresse dans nos campagnes, broadcast in the Radio-Canada TV series La semaine verte. The episode was devoted to the problem of suicide among farmers in Quebec and France, examining initiatives to fight against the growing problem in agriculture. While noting that coverage of the issue wasn't new, the jury praised the sensitive approach and treatment in this deep exploration.

The jury also awarded a honourable mention prize to Pierre-Luc Trudel, for Aplanir la courbe pour éviter l'épidémie in the September 2020 of the magazine Avantages. It examines how the current pandemic is exacerbating mental health issues in the workplace, when the level of stress and anxiety, along with the isolation of employees, has reached new heights in recent months. The experts interviewed all stressed the essential role that employers must play in managing this mental health crisis.

A special mention was awarded to Marie-Ève Martel for her article published in article La voix de l'est, a publication in the Eastern Townships of Quebec, on August 15 2020, Santé Mentale: Pour en finir avec le mythe de l'entrepreneur surhumain. The pandemic reveals that entrepreneurs too can be vulnerable and that the hardships they face can impact their mental health, life balance and self-esteem. Often, they feel pressured to choose between their health and their business. The jury was impressed by the quality of the work, despite the fact that the local paper had fewer resources than others in the competition.

These awards are presented annually by the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma and are sponsored by Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, courtesy of Canada Life. These awards recognize the excellence of large-scale or investigative reporting, in accordance with the principles of the En-Tête and Mindset guides, covering mental health issues at or arising from work.

Because the pandemic once again prevented the holding of the Gala des Grand Prix du Journalisme at which the En-Tête prizes are usually presented, these prizes were announced today on-line. A presentation video, hosted by Forum president Cliff Lonsdale with the participation of all the winners, is now available on the websites of En-Tête and the fédération professionnel des journalistes du Québec, which normally organizes the gala.

The other finalists were:

  • Nathalie Collard of La Presse for Aider les autres... de chez soi, published May 3, 2020, a report on people who work from home to help others, while they themselves are grappling with some anxiety related to the pandemic.

  • A team from the business section of La Presse, Isabelle Dubé, Marie-Claude Lortie, Isabelle Massé and Marc Tison, for Du silence à la résilience, a group of reports published on November 7, 2020 on entrepreneurs who have demonstrated psychological resilience by fighting for the survival of their business during the pandemic. The same team won the grand prize in 2019.

Mary Ann Baynton, Director, Collaboration and Strategy, Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, said: "Stories told by journalists have the power to motivate and inspire us. By teaching us about difficult situations, addressing needs and gaps and shining a light on unsung heroes and organizations, they can spark meaningful changes in our society. Workplace Strategies for Mental Health is proud to support these awards and help recognize journalists for doing just that."

The En-Tête guide, and its English counterpart Mindset, both published with the support of the Mental Health Commission of Canada, are the leading reference guides in Canada, created for journalists, by journalists. With over 9,000 copies published, they are provided free of charge to newsrooms and journalism schools across the country. The third editions of both guides have recently been released. CBC News is the project's media partner. The Forum, however, has sole responsibility for the editorial content. Prizes linked to the guides are awarded by juries that are independent of the Forum, sponsors and any organizations providing support.

The Awards for reporting on mental health in connection with work are the first in a series of awards for reporting on mental health issues that the Forum is developing. New annual Mindset and En-Tête awards are in preparation. They will recognize excellence in reporting on mental illness and suicide among young people. The latest editions of the guides include a new chapter on coverage of mental health issues among young people, as well as a more complex chapter on reporting about suicide.

"We are very close now to being able to announce details of these prizes, and reveal their sponsor, with the first presentations planned for 2022 for excellent work published or broadcast in 2021," said Forum president Cliff Lonsdale.

The Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma is a charity dedicated to the physical safety and mental well-being of journalists, their audiences and the people on whom they report. We acknowledge the support for the Forum of CBC News, the Globe and Mail and Radio-Canada. We thank Cision for the publication of this news release.

