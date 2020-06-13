Winners Announced for the 2020 National Magazine Awards

TORONTO, June 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The National Media Awards Foundation is proud to announce the winners of the 43rd annual National Magazine Awards. For the first time, the winners were announced during a live virtual broadcast and through digital channels. Journalists and visual creators from across the country were able to join in and view the live presentation on Facebook, which was hosted by award-winning writer, editor, content strategist and journalism instructor, Sandra Martin.

National Magazine Awards (CNW Group/National Media Awards Foundation)

See the full list of winners at magazine-awards.com .

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MAGAZINE GRAND PRIX

L'actualité was named recipient of the prestigious Magazine Grand Prix award. The judges noted the magazine's unwavering commitment to delivering impactful and compelling stories: "This feels like Canada's most important magazine… not afraid to be daring, not afraid of controversial stories."

BEST MAGAZINE AWARDS

In each of the four Best Magazine Divisions, judges selected one gold winner from the three nominees. The gold winners are:

Best Magazine: News, Business, General Interest

GOLD: L'actualité

HONOURABLE MENTION: Nouveau Projet, Québec Science

Best Magazine: Special Interest

GOLD: Corsé Magazine

HONOURABLE MENTION: LSTW, Le Trente

Best Magazine: Service & Lifestyle

GOLD: Dînette Magazine

HONOURABLE MENTION: Clin d'oeil, Explore Magazine

Best Magazine: Art, Literary, & Culture

GOLD: Prefix Photo

HONOURABLE MENTION: Inuit Art Quarterly, The Site Magazine

BEST EMERGING WRITER

From three talented, promising nominees, Kate Black was awarded the Best Emerging Writer title for " Awkward Cause ," published in Maisonneuve. The jury was impressed with the scope and command demonstrated in this work, saying: "Kate Black's wry, psychologically astute exploration of how we cope with climate change shows a great deal of poise for an emerging writer. With a masterful sense of style, an authentic voice, and a comprehensive understanding of the topic, 'Awkward Cause' is a perfect example of an essay that turns the personal story into a universal one, and vice versa."

Story continues

Receiving Honourable Mention were Rachel Jansen (for " In the Burn ", Maisonneuve), and Arvin Joaquin (for " He Survived Chechnya's LGBTQ Purge ", Xtra).

The Foundation presented the Editor Grand Prix award to a senior-level editor who demonstrated a high degree of excellence, making an outstanding impact on their magazine. Jocelyn Bell of Broadview was the proud recipient of this year's award. "The complete re-visioning of Broadview magazine in 2019 was a huge undertaking that required strong editorial leadership, and Jocelyn Bell delivered. The magazine's look and feel, the quality of its content, and its digital presence are greater than ever," said the NMA jury.

Honourable mentions went to Nicolas Langelier of Nouveau Projet and Dawn Calleja of Report on Business.

Don Gillmor — an acclaimed writer and editor with immeasurable influence and contribution to the Canadian magazine industry — was presented with the 2020 Foundation Award for Outstanding Achievement. In his letter of nomination, Curtis Gillespie, author, journalist and board member of the National Media Awards Foundation, posed a series of questions: "Who has mentored countless other writers? Who has been part of the founding and/or editorial team of nearly every major general interest magazine in Canada? Who never, ever mails it in? Who is the gold standard in Canada? Who deserves the Outstanding Achievement award for 2020? Answer: Don Gillmor." More on Gillmor's many literary accomplishments can be found on our website .

Top-winning magazines for the 43rd NMAs

Publication Gold Silver Toronto Life 6 1 Report on Business 2 0 Maisonneuve 3 0 Hazlitt 2 1 Nouveau Projet 1 1 Maclean's 1 3 L'actualité 2 1 Air Canada enRoute 1 1

Other magazines winning one NMA include:

Publication Alberta Views Inuit Art Quarterly BESIDE Le Trente BuzzFeed Canada Prairie Fire Canada's History Magazine Precedent Magazine Cottage Life Québec Science Dînette magazine Reader's Digest Canada Dress To Kill Magazine The Malahat Review enRoute The Walrus Esse arts + opinions University of Toronto Magazine EVENT Vancouver Magazine FASHION magazine Zoomer Magazine Grain Magazine



Highlights of the 43rd annual National Magazine Awards

Writing & Visual Awards

In the 17 creator-focused categories, Gold winners received a $1000 cash prize. The gold and silver medalists are:

Long-Form Feature Writing: 6000+

GOLD: Julia Murphy, "Behind Closed Doors", Maisonneuve

SILVER: Shannon Gormley, "Into the Dark", Maclean's

Long-Form Feature Writing

GOLD: Michael Lista, "A Doctor's Deception", Toronto Life

SILVER: Kyle Edwards, "Not a Drop to Drink", Maclean's

Feature Writing

GOLD: Sasha Chapman, "Waiting for a Queen to Fly", Cottage Life

SILVER: Max Fawcett, "The Political Downside of Saving the Planet", The Walrus

Short Feature Writing

GOLD: Blandina Attaarjuaq Makkik, "Remembering Our Ways: Film and Culture in Iglulik", Inuit Art Quarterly

SILVER: Sabrina Myre, "La longue route des survivantes yézidies", ELLE Québec

Columns

GOLD: Marie Lambert-Chan, "Éditorial", Québec Science

SILVER: Scott Gilmore, "You are horrible people", Maclean's

Essays

GOLD: Naomi Skwarna, "The Swimming Pool Library", Hazlitt

SILVER: Lindsay Nixon, "Stories Not Told", Canadian Art

Investigative Reporting

GOLD: Michael Lista, "A Doctor's Deception", Toronto Life

SILVER: Craig Silverman, "How To Game Google To Make Negative Results Disappear", BuzzFeed Canada

Fiction

GOLD: Anthony Oliveira, "Dayspring", Hazlitt

SILVER: Jessica Johns, "Bad Cree", Grain

Personal Journalism

GOLD: Zander Sherman, "Forged by Fire", Report on Business

SILVER: Trina Moyles, "Herd Memory", Alberta Views

Poetry

GOLD: Di Brandt, "River People", Prairie Fire

SILVER: Cassidy McFadzean, "The Way / Study of a Torso", EVENT

Profiles

GOLD: Chris Nuttall-Smith, "David Zilber : Is the Future of Food", Toronto Life

SILVER: Katrina Onstad, "A Star Is Born", Toronto Life

Service Journalism

GOLD: Neal McLennan, Cathy Mullaly, "The Ultimate Vancouver Wine Buying Guide", Vancouver Magazine

SILVER: Valérie Borde, "Quand les pilules rendent malade", L'actualité

Illustration

GOLD: Winnie Truong, "The Great Question Machine", Hazlitt

SILVER: Sébastien Thibault, "Quand l'intelligence artificielle dérape", L'actualité

Lifestyle Photography

GOLD: Jeremy Koreski, "The Great Dining Experiment", Air Canada enRoute

SILVER (tie): Atelier Vingt-Quatre, "Seconde peau," Clin d'oeil and Norman Wong, "First Place", ELLE Canada

Portrait Photography

GOLD: Markian Lozowchuk, "Masai Ujiri", Toronto Life

SILVER: Chris Chapman, George Antonopoulos, "Hurricane Hazel", Zoomer Magazine

Photojournalism & Photo Essay

GOLD: Roger Lemoyne and Rémy Bourdillon, "Who Owns Colombia's Gold?", The Walrus

SILVER: Derek Shapton, "Last Stop", The Walrus

One of a Kind Storytelling

GOLD: Rowan McCandless, "Blood Tithes: A Primer", The Fiddlehead

SILVER: Evan Osenton, "Aura of Power (Alberta Election Board Game)", Alberta Views

The Editorial Awards are presented to a magazine's staff. The 2020 winners are:

Art Direction of a Single Article

GOLD: Deborah Lau-Yu, Dr. Jackson Huang, IKONICA, Zoe Roech, Hae-Na Park, Dr. Jennifer Lau, "What's In A Name?", Fête Chinoise

SILVER: Christine Dewairy, "Where to Eat 2019", Toronto Life

Best Editorial Package

GOLD: Marie Lambert-Chan, Sophie Cazanave, "Plastique: que fait-on maintenant?", Québec Science

SILVER: Emily Landau, "The Vertical City", Toronto Life

Art Direction Grand Prix

GOLD: Carolyne de Bellefeuille, "LSTW #4", LSTW

SILVER: Eliane Cadieux, "NUMÉRO 07", BESIDE

Editor Grand Prix

GOLD: Jocelyn Bell, Broadview

Cover Grand Prix

GOLD: Studio Feed, "no. 97 - Appropriation", Esse arts + opinions

SILVER: Edith Pelletier, Christian Blais, Charles Grandmont, "Le prochain premier ministre ?", L'actualité

Issue Grand Prix

GOLD: Nicolas Langelier, Maud Brougère, "Novembre 2019", Le Trente

SILVER: Florence Gagnon, Marika Robert, Salma El Fakir, "LSTW #4", LSTW

To view the complete list of winners in all categories, please visit magazine-awards.com .

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The NMAF gratefully acknowledges the support of the Government of Canada , the Ontario Arts Council , Ontario Creates and Reader's Digest Foundation . We are also thankful for the support of our partners, Candescent , CCR Solutions , Cision , Magazines Canada and Very Good Studios .

A special thanks to art director John Montgomery for creating this year's visual elements.

ABOUT THE 43rd NMAs

The National Media Awards Foundation celebrated the 43rd annual National Magazine Awards with members of the Canadian magazine industry through digital presentations in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation honoured Gold, Silver, and Honourable Mention winners, with Gold winners in writing and visual award categories receiving a $1000 cash prize.

In 2020, the Foundation saw 174 Canadian magazines (both English and French) enter the awards, with 124 volunteer judges selecting the finalists from 64 various publications, for awards in 28 written and visual, editorial, and best magazine categories.

We request that Gold winners email us at staff@magazine-awards.com for further details about collecting their prizes, which will be mailed out this summer.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL MEDIA AWARDS FOUNDATION

A charitable foundation, the NMAF's mandate is to recognize, support and promote excellence in content creation of Canadian print and digital publications through annual programs of awards and national publicity efforts. The Foundation produces three distinct and bilingual award programs: the National Magazine Awards , the Digital Publishing Awards , and the National Magazine Awards: B2B .

SOURCE National Media Awards Foundation





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/12/c2275.html