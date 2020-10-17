Winners of 2020 Great American Beer Festival® Competition Revealed During First-Ever Virtual Ceremony

272 medals awarded to 240 breweries in prestigious professional beer competition

Boulder, Colo., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brewers Association (BA) awarded 272 medals* to 240 breweries across the country during the 2020 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition awards ceremony. The best beers in 91 beer categories covering 170 different beer styles (including all subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals during a virtual ceremony hosted on The Brewing Network.

Judges for the 34th edition of the celebrated competition evaluated 8,806 entries from 1,720 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Socially distanced judging took place in 35 sessions over 18 days with strict safety measures in place. The awards ceremony was held virtually on Friday evening, kicking off the two-day online programming portion of the Great American Beer Festival.

“This year’s GABF competition may have looked a little different, but the beers entered into the competition were as impressive and innovative as ever,” said Chris Swersey, competition manager, Great American Beer Festival. “This has arguably been one of the most challenging years breweries have ever faced, so we hope these awards serve as a symbol not only of brewing excellence but also the resiliency of the craft brewing community as a whole.”

GABF COMPETITION STATISTICS

34 th edition of the GABF competition

edition of the GABF competition 8,806 beers judged

1,720 breweries in the competition from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

115 judges from 21 states

Average number of competition beers entered in each category: 97

Category with the highest number of entries: Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale (377)

272 total medals awarded

240 medal-winning breweries

337 first-time GABF entrants

19 first-time GABF winners



MOST-ENTERED STYLE CATEGORIES

The winners of the top five most-entered categories were:

Category 58: Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale (377 entries) – Sponsored by The Cincinnati Insurance Companies

GOLD: Spellbinder, Wren House Brewing Co., Phoenix, AZ

SILVER: Yojo, Moonraker Brewing Co., Auburn, CA

BRONZE: Wicked Pawesome, Metazoa Brewing Co. - Stringtown Production Facility, Indianapolis, IN



Category 57: American Style India Pale Ale (355 entries) – Sponsored by The Ardagh Group

GOLD: IPA, Perry Street Brewing, Spokane, WA

SILVER: Updrift India Pale Ale, Pelican Brewing Co. - Tillamook, Tillamook, OR

BRONZE: Nothing Noble, Von Ebert Brewing - Pearl, Portland, OR



Category 39: German Style Pilsener (200 entries) – Sponsored by Micro Matic

GOLD: Sprockets, Gravely Brewing Co., Louisville, KY

SILVER: Prost Pils, Prost Brewing Co., Denver, CO

BRONZE: Pils, Kansas City Bier Co., Kansas City, MO



Category 28: Wood & Barrel-Aged Strong Stout (199 entries) – Sponsored by BeerHole

GOLD: A Night to End All Dawns, Kane Brewing Co., Ocean, NJ

SILVER: Ruckus, Melvin Brewing - Thai Me Up, Jackson, WY

BRONZE: Grasp of Oak, Moksa Brewing Co., Rocklin, CA



Category 60: Juicy or Hazy Imperial India Pale Ale (192 entries) – Sponsored by The Alison Group

GOLD: The Hopsplainer, Burke-Gilman Brewing Co., Seattle, WA

SILVER: Not A Scientist, Cloudburst Brewing, Seattle, WA

BRONZE: Sugar on My Tongue, Highland Park Brewery, Los Angeles, CA



MOST MEDALED BREWERIES

The most medals won by individual breweries included:

Sun King Brewery - Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN – 4 medals

GOLD – Afternoon Delight, Category 26 - Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer