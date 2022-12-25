Winner crowned on Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·3 min read

Soap star Alexandra Mardell has been crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special for 2022 following a show filled with festive-themed performances.

The 29-year-old actress, known for playing Emma Brooker in Coronation Street, lifted the silver star trophy with her dance partner Kai Widdrington after they impressed the judges and studio audience and scored a perfect 40 with their quickstep to Sleigh Ride by The Ronettes.

The couple added extra festive fun to their performance with Mardell dressed as a reindeer and Widdrington as a silver-haired Santa.

The actress and her dance partner Kai Widdrington impressed the judges and studio audience and scored a perfect 40 with their quickstep to Sleigh Ride by The Ronettes (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Following the win, Mardell said: “I am so shocked, I cannot thank you enough. I’m so happy about that, I did that for you (Kai) as well, I can’t believe it.”

The couple had to battle tough competition to secure the title against five other celebrity pairings.

Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts scored highly for her waltz with Giovanni Pernice to a version of Silent Night sung by Michael Buble.

With Roberts dressed in a white glittery floor-length ballgown with feather trim and Pernice in a grey suit, they glided their way to a score of 39.

Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice waltzed to Silent Night by Michael Buble (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Presenter and podcaster Rosie Ramsey also secured 39 points after she and partner Neil Jones danced a lively jive to Sir Elton John’s Step Into Christmas.

They performed in baby-pink costumes in front of a gingerbread house set.

CBeebies presenter George Webster and Amy Dowden impressed with their Charleston to Good News from the film Nativity.

Wearing a gold suit with a sparkly lapel, Webster dazzled the crowd by doing the splits during the routine, which earned him a score of 38.

CBeebies presenter George Webster dazzled by doing the splits during his routine (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Radio DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams donned a toy Nutcracker costume for his dance with Luba Mushtuk.

They delivered a salsa to Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses to score 34 points.

Actor Larry Lamb looked dapper in a tuxedo and tails for his American smooth routine with professional partner Nadiya Bychkova.

They scored 31 points for their dance to A Winter Wonderland by Buble while surrounded by snow-covered Christmas trees.

The studio audience voted for their favourite and their votes were combined with the judges’ scores to decide the winner.

The Christmas special opened with a group routine to a festive medley of Let It Snow, The Nutcracker Suite and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town featuring the celebrities and their professional partners.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli made a special return to sing his version of Don’t Leave Me This Way by The Communards (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Former Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli made a special return to sing his version of Don’t Leave Me This Way by The Communards.

He was accompanied by professional dancers Dianne Buswell, Cameron Lombard, Nikita Kuzmin, Michelle Tsiakkas, Karen Hauer and Lauren Oakley.

To close the show, the couples and judges took to the dancefloor for All You Need is Love by The Beatles.

The Christmas special was hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, with judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas keeping an eye on every festive footstep.

