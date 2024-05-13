Winner’s Bag: Rory McIlroy, 2024 Wells Fargo Championship
A complete list of the golf equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the PGA Tour’s 2024 Wells Fargo Championship:
DRIVER: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft, (18 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P Series Proto (4) TaylorMade RORS proto (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade MG4 (46, 50, 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58 degrees bent to 59), with Project X 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour (putter)