Winner’s Bag: Rory McIlroy, 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

The Canadian Press

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins captain and the team's leading scorer in the playoffs, was scratched from Sunday night's game against the Florida Panthers, two days after he left Game 3 in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Marchand, who turned 36 on Saturday, was shaken by a collision with Florida's Sam Bennett early in the first period of the 6-2 loss. He struggled to get off the ice and appeared to be in pain on the bench; he did not take the ice in the third period.